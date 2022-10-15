The Pixel Watch is a hot mess

Let’s get the good news out of the way first: The Google Pixel Watch is a beautiful piece of wearable technology.
The round screen and domed glass look elegant without being ostentatious. The proprietary watch bands are comfortable to wear and easy to interchange. And combined with the new Pixel 7 phones, Google has come upon a design language that feels distinct and just a little bit playful.
The Pixel Watch’s problems are entirely in the software. At $350—or $400 with cellular connectivity—I’d expect Google’s smartwatch to have a level of refinement on par with the Apple Watch. Based on my experience over the past week, it’s not even close.
Fitbit integration is clunky
In a break from most other Wear OS watches, the Pixel Watch hands over fitness tracking duties to Fitbit, which Google acquired last year. If you try to install and use Google Fit on the Pixel Watch, you get an error message.
But while Fitbit ostensibly allows for more comprehensive fitness tracking features, the integration feels sloppy. Setting it up requires a separate Fitbit account, and certain existing Fitbit features, such as automatic workout detection and swim tracking, aren’t available. Fitbit’s interface also just clashes with Google’s simpler design language and requires its own subscription to unlock advanced insights. It almost feels like bloatware rather than a centerpiece of the Pixel Watch experience.
Keep in mind that to appease European regulators, Google agreed to a 10-year ban on using Fitbit’s data for targeted ads, and also committed to giving users clear choices on whether to share Fitbit data with other Google services. I get the impression that all this regulatory burden has taken a toll on the Pixel Watch.
Sleep tracking is basically broken
Although Google made a big to-do about the Pixel Watch’s sleep-tracking chops at a press event last week, it’s been inadequate in my experience, taking hours to update after wake-up and routinely missing chunks of time in which I’m 99% certain I was fast asleep. Fitbit’s app provides no way to edit the sensitivity of its sleep tracking, and I’ve run into issues getting manual sleep logs to work.