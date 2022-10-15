The Pixel Watch is a hot mess

Let’s get the good news out of the way first: The Google Pixel Watch is a beautiful piece of wearable technology.

The round screen and domed glass look elegant without being ostentatious. The proprietary watch bands are comfortable to wear and easy to interchange. And combined with the new Pixel 7 phones, Google has come upon a design language that feels distinct and just a little bit playful.

The Pixel Watch’s problems are entirely in the software. At $350—or $400 with cellular connectivity—I’d expect Google’s smartwatch to have a level of refinement on par with the Apple Watch. Based on my experience over the past week, it’s not even close.

Fitbit integration is clunky

In a break from most other Wear OS watches, the Pixel Watch hands over fitness tracking duties to Fitbit, which Google acquired last year. If you try to install and use Google Fit on the Pixel Watch, you get an error message.