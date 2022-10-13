Social Security benefits are getting their biggest boost in 40 years. Here’s why

The U.S. government on Thursday announced the biggest cost-of-living adjustment to Social Security benefits since the early ’80s—8.7%. The boost, which takes effect in January, comes as inflation has risen in the U.S. to levels also not seen since the early ’80s.

The adjustment should add $144 to the average monthly benefits check, increasing it from $1,656 to $1,800, per Social Security Administration estimates. This is an annual raise, announced in the fall for the upcoming year, that was created to protect nearly 70 million Social Security recipients’ purchasing power. The timing of this particular announcement is great, as it came within hours of the Labor Department releasing fresh data showing that inflation is yet again climbing too fast. September’s consumer-price index rose 8.2% from a year ago, the agency said Thursday. Economists were predicting an increase more in the 8.1% range.

So the imminent boost in Social Security benefits is no doubt welcome news for qualifying retirees and disabled Americans—but thanks to unchecked inflation, it obviously won’t translate into $144 worth of disposable income. Everyday expenses unrelated to food and energy have jumped 0.6% since last September. Meals eaten out increased by 0.9%, while rent rose by 0.8%.

However, the Social Security Administration added that the increased benefits are being coupled with a 3% decrease in premiums for Medicare Part B—the portion of government health insurance that covers doctor visits and outpatient services. The cost-of-living adjustment won’t be affected by hikes in Medicare premiums, which is also somewhat of a first. “This year’s substantial Social Security cost-of-living adjustment is the first time in over a decade that Medicare premiums are not rising,” Social Security Administration Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakaz announced, arguing this combination “will give seniors more peace of mind and breathing room.”