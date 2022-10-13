Why you’re getting a pay cut this year

Prices keep going up, despite several significant interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve over the past several months—and it’s cutting into Americans’ paychecks. The latest Consumer Price Index data , released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, showed that prices rose 8.2% year-over-year, and 0.4% month-over-month. Further, the “core CPI” (excluding food and energy costs, which tend to be volatile) increased 6.6% year-over-year and 0.6% month-over-month, the highest in 40 years.

The higher cost of living has effectively stripped away any gains employees have made in wages. September’s Real Earnings Summary (also released Thursday), reported that real wages fell 0.1% month-over-month, and are down 3% year-over-year with inflation factored in. It’s the essentials, too, that have seen considerable cost increases:

Food costs are up 11.2% year-over-year

Shelter costs are up 6.6% year-over-year

Energy costs are up 19.8% year-over-year

While gas prices have come down a bit since peaking earlier this year, increases in food and shelter prices have partially offset any ground employees may have made up in their budgets. Costs for medical care, new vehicles, home furnishings, and other categories were also up this month, too. Earlier today, the Social Security Administration announced that Social Security beneficiaries will see an 8.7% benefit increase starting in January to help offset inflation over the past year.

There may be, however, some further softening in prices that have yet to show up in the CPI’s data, too, such as a drop in median monthly rent to $1,759, which peaked in July, according to data from Realtor.com. Food prices may be edging down worldwide, too, as the FAO Food Price Index from the United Nations has fallen over the summer. In many respects, too, workers hold an advantage in the labor market as businesses are still looking for employees. The latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), comprising data for August, showed that there were 10.1 million available jobs at the beginning of September—a sign that employees still have some leverage to fight for higher wages.