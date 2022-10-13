Space Force will be one of the first customers of a new gas station in space

The Space Force (USSF) has signed on to be one of the very first customers of a gas station in space.

This week, in-space refueling company Orbit Fab won a $13.3 million USSF contract to gas up geostationary (GEO) military satellites starting in 2025. Under the four-year contract, which was first reported by Bloomberg, the Colorado-based space startup will deliver hydrazine propellant to at least one Space Force satellite in GEO.

If you build it, they will come

Jeremy Schiel, cofounder and chief development officer of Orbit Fab, says he expects the Defense Department’s buy-in to boost the company’s credibility on the commercial market.

Jeremy Schiel [Photo: Orbit Fab]

“This is another focal point showing the commercial industry that the government is buying Orbit Fab’s services,” he says. “We’re getting derisked . . . and it’s less likely we won’t be around in five to 10 years . . . That makes it easier to work with Orbit Fab.”