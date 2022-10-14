Some Fitbit Ionic users say they still haven’t been refunded 7 months after the company issued a recall

Seven months after Fitbit recalled the entirety of its Ionic smartwatches in March, a large number of customers say they still haven’t been reimbursed over the potentially faulty product.

Fitbit sold about 1 million Ionic watches in the U.S. in addition to nearly 700,000 internationally before it stopped production in 2020, with the company reportedly planning to release an updated version in the future. Still, consumers continued to use the product and a small percentage of users started complaining that the battery overheated. That led Fitbit to recall the entirety of its Ionic devices due to a potential burn hazard. Fitbit had received at least 115 reports in the U.S. of the watch’s battery overheating. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 78 people in the U.S. reported burn injuries, 2 reported third-degree burns, and 4 reported second-degree burns. Internationally, 59 people reported the watch overheating, with 40 reports of burn injuries.

In the recall notice, the agency said customers should immediately stop using the watch and contact Fitbit to return the device. After returning the device, Fitbit—which was acquired by Google—said consumers would be issued a refund of $299 and a discount code for 40% off select Fitbit products. After registering for the refund and getting their account verified, Fitbit said the funds would be issued within three to six weeks, according to an email viewed by Fast Company.

It’s impossible to tell exactly how many customers still haven’t received their promised payments. But the topic has become a recurring theme on Fitbit’s community board and social media, where consumers lament daily over customer service. “This whole process has been ridiculous from the start,” one user said on the company’s board. “The longer it takes, the less likely I will ever buy from them again,” another wrote.