Simple strategies for leaders to make a big impact in challenging times

The past two years have seen their share of challenges, from the COVID-19 pandemic to the Ukraine crisis. These changes drove down GDPs, widened income gaps and pulled an additional 150 million people into extreme poverty.

Unfortunately, more challenges are yet to come. More than a third of the respondents of our Global Risks Report see the divide deepening between “winners” and “losers” in the near term. Many expect near-constant unpredictability as the next two to three years are likely to be shaped by more environmental changes, geopolitical crises, and potential economic volatility. By contrast, leaders who understand the need to put future solutions above old practices will be better able to help society meet critical social and environmental goals within a fast-closing window. These leaders will nimbly adjust to volatility and succeed in the long term. This period to come can also be a time of longer-term revival for nimble leaders who commit to new practices and think future first. These leaders understand we will not return to pre-2019 business-as-usual. They’ll be more prepared for the continued disruptions to come.

Here’s how future first leaders will truly shape the world for the better–and what they’ll need to succeed. Embrace new practices The pace of change will require a new sort of flexibility, one that allows leaders to navigate a new landscape and develop fresh practices and business models. It will also require new approaches to planning and ways of marking success. Success, in this future landscape, will reflect a faster journey as opposed to a specific static result outlined months or years in the past. Classic tools like the typical three- to five-year plan will be less useful in times of swift change. Future-first leaders understand that measuring success against years-old key performance indicators (KPIs) could prepare their teams for a context that is no longer relevant. As HBR pointed out earlier this month, strategic planning “must evolve from a static, plan-then-do model to a dynamic and continuous approach of strategic decision-making and execution.”

For many future-thinking leaders, success might require developing entirely new sets of metrics. When it comes to plastic waste, for instance, there is no standardized set of metrics to track progress on reuse, something vital to moving the needle on plastic pollution and the protection of vital resources. To tackle this, a coalition of leaders in business and government in the World Economic Forum’s Consumers Beyond Waste (CBW) initiative are developing standardized metrics, a key step in speeding the shift to reuse models. Such a move is more sustainable for businesses and the planet and demonstrates how new KPIs will be designed to consider purpose as well as profits. Lean into values Most of us, myself included, have not always asked ourselves after a business decision “How will my choice impact the climate? How will this choice shape the economic growth in the communities we-I wish to serve?” But these simple questions–ones that ensure our actions match our values–will be critical in the fast-shifting days ahead. Priorities such as sustainability, resource protection, and inclusion are long-term. Their successes don’t always align with quarter-to-quarter thinking. While it may seem that volatility must distract leaders from long-term goals, leaning into values during these moments will help leaders stay on track and weather a storm of competing interests and crises.

We’re already seeing such thinking integrated into a range of companies and organizations. For instance, a recent series of World Economic Forum Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics Case Studies explores how companies have begun to integrate their values into their daily operations. In some, Environmental Sustainability and Governance (ESG) topics have even become standing concerns in board meeting agendas, leading to new ways to establish processes that advance priorities. Other companies poll their staffs on how close the companies’ actions align with firm values which is another productive check to reassess goals while connecting with wider teams. Critically, these future-first organizations will build the moral courage that leadership advisory firm Russell Reynolds found to be key in its recent sustainability leadership research. This trait in boards and top execs drive home the message that long-term goals like reputation are as important as short-term sales metrics.

Companies with this focus will be rewarded with dedicated talent who know they’re doing work they can’t do anywhere else. The empowered and entrepreneurial teams that result will drive change from the ground up. Along the way, strategies will more easily adjust to the fluidity of industries, technologies, sectors, and markets. These organizations will be on the fast track to realizing bigger goals than just the company’s bottom line and their leaders will have an impact beyond their company or individual tenures. Build for agility Future-thinking leaders will plan for disruption and not simply react to it. The speed of innovation will require agility that extends well beyond technology. Teams empowered to greenlight new projects will more easily tap new opportunities and more quickly scale the growth of new business lines.

Volvo Group’s Lars Stenqvist told the Forum’s Meet The Leader podcast last year that the “time for control-tower leadership” was over. For his teams, this means no more thick stacks of rigid specification documents since disruptive technology development requires more dialogue and room for creativity. As a result, leaders there delegate more than they dictate, and partner with suppliers for solutions. This leads to open dialogues that better tap shared resources to make progress on an urgent challenge: decarbonizing transport. In a fast-changing world, there won’t be time to shore up resources or capabilities. Organizations that integrate work with external partners into their every day will effortlessly maximize shared resources and thrive in the fast-moving environments of the future. In fact, Stenqvist believes that being good at partnering will become a competitive advantage that companies will not be able to ignore. We see again and again how fresh thinking leads to fresh solutions. For instance, our World Economic Forum Uplink innovators show us that some of the most creative solutions are often found in following less traditional approaches. Entrepreneurs from emerging markets drive home further how creative leaders share resources and responsibilities to build solutions quickly. They set an example for leaders of all stripes.

Looking ahead The real opportunity from thinking future-first is the chance to reshape entire sectors. One leader’s efforts could be a true multiplier for good, creating models that are replicated, sparking true transformation. Future-first thinking will help the planet. It will also drive prosperity. Consumers will become increasingly invested in the origins of their products and services and those who embrace climate-friendly practices will likely rapidly gain support. In fact, one recent study in Nature found that we often underestimate the support for climate practices by half. Investors will move with those market shifts. We’ve seen this potential on a small scale already. A 2021 study by the World Economic Forum and Scaleup Nation found that start-ups have a 43% higher chance of scaling than purely commercial companies when both economic and societal goals are combined. These scale-ups build new businesses while reshaping existing sectors. Such leaders who tackle both a competitive business environment and how business is done have a better chance at succeeding at both, and at making a lasting mark.

Such transformation will require people to drive that change. While so many of us have heard that partnership and collective action will be key in the years ahead, it is all the more critical now. More leaders must drive collaboration, taking up the responsibility within their industries to better tap and share resources to drive the societal change they’d like to see. As leaders adjust their practices and double down on values while becoming more responsive, innovative, and nimble, we’ll see a step change on issues such as wage gaps and living standards. Critically, we’ll also be better poised to address climate goals, including tackling emissions and waste. This is an opportunity for transformation that’s truly once-in-a-lifetime. It’s an opportunity future-thinking leaders won’t ignore. Sarita Nayyar is the managing director and COO at the World Economic Forum.

