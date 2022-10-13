We did away with strict performance management policies. Here’s how we measure success

I have found that the best employees are both happy and useful. They are effective in their output, proud of their work, and find purpose and meaning in their professional lives. As the founder and CEO of my own business, I’ve learned that the best way to identify and maintain a strong relationship between employers and employees comes down to mutual understanding. The challenge lies in uncovering the unique needs and desires of each individual and then applying those findings to organizational changes that benefit all.

Across today’s organizations, managers must figure out how to assess employees in new ways and land on a convergence of employee experience and talent effectiveness. I call this practice people insights. It includes a combination of feedback and data collection, analysis, and a thoughtful application strategy. Over the last few years, the nature of work has changed. There have been massive shifts in where we work, creating hybrid workforces across the office and work-from-home settings. Managers no longer have eyes on their employees sitting at a desk for eight hours per day. This has created the need for more trust. Trust that employees will do their work and meet deadlines. Trust that managers will not micromanage or spy on employees. In fact, autonomy and trust in employees have become organizational benefits, similar to health insurance and 401k offerings, and offer competitive differentiation for attracting talent. At Explorance, we did away with strict performance management policies and paid time off limits, clearly demonstrating trust in our employees to be effective professionals while also managing personal needs on their terms. This approach ensures that all employees feel like they can make a difference and has created a team of agile managers who empower everyone to work with purpose.

But before we enacted these new policies, we had to figure out what our employees both wanted and needed and how to measure the effectiveness of these changes over time. We realized we already had most of that information in hand, sitting in employee review and feedback materials. Here is my best advice to help organizations of all shapes and sizes understand evolving performance reviews, find meaning in the data, and take action to apply effective changes to both their organization and the workforce. Disrupt the performance review paradigm Traditional performance reviews have a rigid and linear structure. They occur on a set timeline (often quarterly or annually) and focus on static feedback, collected through self-assessments or surveys. Often, these reviews are conversations between only two individuals, an employee and their manager. But this way of measuring job performance and employee satisfaction is being disrupted.

Enter the 360 Assessment, a feedback collection approach that gathers data over time from multiple parties. Leveraging feedback from an employee, their manager, their direct reports, their clients, and others can paint a more complete picture of an individual. These insights have a stronger potential to illuminate if an employee is ready for a promotion or has skill gaps. These assessments are also useful for individual and team development and help managers and their employees align on an individual’s current capabilities and what skills they need to develop. But 360s also provide deeper insights beyond high-level strengths and weaknesses. Aggregate data provides insight into the shifting capability of your workforce and where an organization is most at risk. This data supplies critical input to strategic workforce planning when determining how to meet current and future staffing needs and weigh options for the most efficient and cost-effective methods to recruit and retain talent in a hyper-competitive labor market. To get a true sense of a given employee’s work and how all of those they interact with view them, it is important to provide an easy approach for sharing comments and feedback. Document everything over time, organize feedback from all parties, assess skills, and measure trainings. This data is empowering and serves as the foundation for uncovering pathways to trust, team autonomy, and work agility.

Find meaning in the data According to Statista, global data creation is projected to grow to more than 180 zettabytes through 2025. The way we work, create and consume creates exponentially more data. Companies have more sources of employee data now than they did just one decade ago; emails, instant messages, Slack channels, surveys, feedback forms, call transcripts, etc.. With so many points of quantitative and qualitative data, talent management and human resources teams have an insurmountable task to analyze and find meaningful use from what is in front of them. The traditional approach of manually reading every sentence of peer feedback just doesn’t work anymore. By leveraging automated tools, such as machine learning algorithms, organizations can instantly assess and organize key takeaways. Natural language processing helps better organize data, especially free-form text, making patterns more easily identifiable. Mining feedback data in an aggregate fashion helps uncover systemic weak points and areas of underperformance, in turn, supporting organizations in solving simple issues quickly while amassing resources to tackle longer-term, bigger strategic challenges.

Take meaningful action Taking strategic approaches to data collection and analysis is important, however, these efforts are wasted if you can’t apply those learnings to make organizational change. Employees want to see outcomes from the feedback they share. Otherwise, it appears that employers aren’t listening, or worse, don’t care. It is important to use your findings to help you change hearts and minds within your organization. Once your most critical needs are identified, develop strategic solutions that address outcomes efficiently and effectively. For example, instead of providing training to address the skill gaps of one individual manager, roll out a larger program that standardizes learnings and impacts large swaths of your workforce in one fell swoop. If you uncover employee churn or skills gaps, revisit your talent sources. Leverage assessment data and feedback to determine if you are simply replacing lost employees out of desperation with people who are the wrong fit. Determine if you need new hires from the outside, or if a better option is to upskill promising employees who just need some training and coaching to grow and succeed. By promoting the appropriate people with the right skills and knowledge, and investing in their development where needed, you will produce a happy and useful workforce.

How to check yourself The definition of work will continue to evolve. The expectations for employer and employee relationships will continue to change. Those who manage others can take the pulse of both organizational and workforce purposes, and themselves, by asking a few key questions: What is my organization’s purpose?

What is my purpose within my organization?

What are the most important skill sets for my organization?

Intuitively, what do I think is missing or lacking? What do I think is strong?

Factually, backed by data and feedback insights, what is missing or lacking? What is strong?

Is the talent coming in really replacing what’s being lost?

Is my organization’s team oversaturated?

How are employee skills being improved to service both the business’s goals and satisfy professional development expectations? Bridging the gap between employee experience and talent effectiveness through well-thought-out assessment and measurement strategies leads to faster insight-to-action cycles, and reinforces or redefines mission statements. Helping employees find their purpose allows organizations to be more than just income providers and instead, support the growth and development of workforces and society at large. Samer Saab is the founder and CEO of Explorance.

