Microsoft is bringing Windows and Teams to Meta’s Quest VR headsets

Microsoft announced on Tuesday a partnership with Meta to bring its most popular productivity and collaboration apps to the new Quest Pro VR headset.
While wearing the Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets, users will be able to access their Windows 365 apps within Meta’s VR “Workrooms.” They’ll also be able to participate in Microsoft Teams meetings in VR.
“We are bringing a Microsoft Teams immersive meeting experience to Meta Quest in order to give people new ways to connect with each other,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said during Meta’s Connect developer event.
Someone wearing a Meta Quest Pro can, for example, teleport from Meta’s Workrooms into a Microsoft Teams meeting (alongside anyone using Microsoft’s own headset, the Hololens), where they’ll be represented by their Meta avatar.
People using the Quest Pro or Quest 2 VR headset will also be able to “interact with 2D content” from Sharepoint or productivity apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook directly from Quest Pro and Quest 2.
The two companies say they will be rolling out these experiences to Microsoft and Meta customers “over the coming months.”