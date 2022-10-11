Microsoft is bringing Windows and Teams to Meta’s Quest VR headsets

Microsoft announced on Tuesday a partnership with Meta to bring its most popular productivity and collaboration apps to the new Quest Pro VR headset .

While wearing the Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets, users will be able to access their Windows 365 apps within Meta’s VR “Workrooms.” They’ll also be able to participate in Microsoft Teams meetings in VR.

“We are bringing a Microsoft Teams immersive meeting experience to Meta Quest in order to give people new ways to connect with each other,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said during Meta’s Connect developer event.

Someone wearing a Meta Quest Pro can, for example, teleport from Meta’s Workrooms into a Microsoft Teams meeting (alongside anyone using Microsoft’s own headset, the Hololens), where they’ll be represented by their Meta avatar.