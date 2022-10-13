7 mistakes that interviewers make and how to respond as a job seeker

Employers are under huge pressure to seek out and hire talent. But they don’t always get everything right when it comes to interviewing candidates. The sheer number of people involved in screening job seekers—recruiters, HR professionals, hiring managers, executives, internal clients—means that some of the folks interviewing you may not be “up to speed” on the right information or protocols.

advertisement

advertisement

This can create awkward moments in any interview. But the good news is that if you, the job seeker, are savvy in dealing with these situations, you’ll stay on track and score points with the interviewer. Here are seven common missteps interviewers commit, and how you as a job seeker should respond. 1. The manager is late for the interview Suppose you have a 4 p.m. interview; you tune into Zoom and find yourself in the waiting room, waiting, until 4:15. At that point the hiring manager checks in and apologizes with, “I’m so sorry to be late. I was finishing up with another interview.”

advertisement

advertisement

How should you respond? You may want to say, “Oh, that’s okay”—but it’s not okay to be late, and you both know that. Responding with those words gives the impression that you are putting yourself above the manager—by giving that person permission to be tardy. It also undercuts you, as someone who deserves the respect of an on-time meeting. A better approach would be to respond by gracefully moving to positives and saying, “I’m so glad to meet with you,” or “Thank you for inviting me to this interview.” That way you move the conversation forward rather than dwelling on a negative. 2. The interviewer mispronounces your name If you’ve never met before, an interviewer may struggle to get your name right. For example, if your first name is “Imogen” an interviewer may say, “Nice to meet you Imogeen.”

advertisement

What should you do? If you want to show that you deserve respect, politely correct the interviewer in the moment, rather than letting them continue to mispronounce your name. If the interviewer says, “Thank you for coming, Imogeen” respond, “My pleasure. It’s actually Imogen.” And do so with a warm tone and a smile. 3. You are asked an inappropriate question It’s illegal for an interviewer to ask you about any of the following: Age

Birthplace, country of origin, and citizenship

Disability

Gender, sex, or sexual orientation

Marital status, family, and pregnancy status

Race or ethnicity

Religion If you are asked about any of these subjects, deflect with, “That’s a private matter,” or “I’d rather not get into that.” Even better, say, “Let’s move on” or smile, say nothing, and change the topic.

advertisement

I was once interviewed by a CEO who said, “I hope you don’t plan on having any more children.” I responded with silence then moved on to a new topic. I got the job offer but didn’t take it. 4. You are put in a stressful situation These days interviews can be trying for the candidate because of the sheer number of meetings. Candidates can expect four or five (or even more interviews) in quick succession. Empathetic HR managers orchestrating these multiple interviews may take pity on you, and comment, “Wow, you didn’t even get a bathroom break,” or “What a trooper you are.” Resist the temptation to show signs of wear and declare anything about how exhausting it’s been.

advertisement

As much as you appreciate the goodwill of the manager, don’t suggest that you find the experience overwhelming. Companies are looking for resilient candidates. Take the high road and say, “I’ve really enjoyed these meetings and getting to know you and your colleagues.” Then you can add, “If it’s okay, I will take a five-minute break now.” 5. You are hit with a factual error Suppose you’re being interviewed by an HR manager who says, “I see you’ve moved around quite a bit.” In fact, you have only had two positions in five years, in two separate companies. Hiring staff can be excused for misreading a résumé. After all, they read many and may have gotten you mixed up with someone else. But you can’t let the error stand. Respond politely by saying, “Actually, I’ve had only two jobs in the past five years.” Then move to a positive message: “Both of those positions helped me develop in important ways.” Show how you progressed in each role, which is always a positive message.

advertisement

6. You’re asked what your present salary is Occasionally an interviewer may ask: ”What are you now earning?” It’s wise not to answer this question. To begin with, you may not be getting paid a fair salary in your current role, particularly if you are a woman or a person of color—which is why, in many states, it is illegal to ask this question. Even if the question is technically legal where you are, it’s never wise when negotiating anything to be the first to name a figure. The other party likely will fixate on that number if it’s low or dismiss it if it’s high. You will have more leverage if you wait for the hiring company to name a figure.

advertisement

The third reason not to give your present salary is that the hiring company should be basing the salary on the job—not on your present salary. They should pay for what you’re going to do for them. So let them put a salary or salary range on the table, and then you can decide whether you want it. 7. The person you met with ghosts you You’ve had what you thought was a great interview, and the hiring manager closed with, “We’ll be in touch.” Then you hear nothing. It’s stressful to be in this situation. One way to avoid this is to make sure you ask at the end of the interview what the next steps are, and when you can expect to hear from them. That way you have a clear time horizon. If that time passes and you haven’t heard, write a short follow-up email, reminding the interviewer that you remain keenly interested, (This is in addition to the thank you note you should have sent right after the interview.)

advertisement

If you still don’t hear after some time has passed, try a different avenue for reaching the interviewer. It’s possible a key decision-maker has gone on vacation, or an email has been lost. Try calling instead of writing or contacting another person at the company. Stay positive and stay in touch. Following through is really important.