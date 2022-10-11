How the next great leap in relationship building could shape the future of the internet

advertisement

The pandemic drove profound changes in our relationships. Less became more as we shifted from cultivating a broad network of casual connections to nurturing a tight circle of the people who mattered most to us. This reversal of a decades-long trend was the Great Relationships Reset. Technologies like video calling became a lifeline during this time, enabling us to prevent our closest ties from fraying. However, they had their limitations because they could not recreate the vibrant experiences that happen in shared environments—the types of interactions that are essential to fostering lasting memories and stronger relationships. Now, the need for deeper human connection spurred by the pandemic paired with a fresh generation of emerging, immersive technologies is poised to spark the next great leap in relationship building that may shape the future of the internet.

advertisement

advertisement

As part of the Hello Future series exploring what’s on the horizon, Meta Foresight surveyed tens of thousands of people across the world, conducted trend analyses from anonymized data, and spoke with leading technologists and innovators. The work found people’s increased receptiveness to connecting through technology will continue after the pandemic recedes, opening the door for the metaverse and other shared virtual hybrid spaces that are more engaging and interactive. This reprioritization of relationships combined with the need for more immersive connection online has the potential to be transformational for businesses, presenting powerful new ways to forge connections with consumers and delivering immense economic opportunities. THE FUTURE OF RELATIONSHIPS The Great Relationships Reset—the shift to focusing on the people who matter most—was far reaching: 72% of people surveyed globally in August of 2021 said the pandemic caused them to reprioritize their closest friends. This is important as relationships have a direct impact on human happiness and longevity. In fact, an 80-year-long Harvard study published in 2017 revealed that close relationships, more than money, fame, or genes, are what keep people happy throughout their lives, helping to delay mental and physical decline.

advertisement

While the desire to actively strengthen the most important connections spans generations, there are generational differences: 57% of Gen Zers surveyed said the pandemic made them want to reprioritize their closest friends compared with 64% of Millennials, 75% of Gen Xers, and 85% of older adults. Meaningful relationships and the reason for focusing on them vary for people depending on their life stage. Dive deeper into how the relationships reset impacted different generations. THE EVOLUTION OF CONNECTION In addition to making people reassess who they want to connect with, the pandemic also changed how they connect.

advertisement

There was a paradigm shift as technology became essential to communication when people couldn’t see each other in person. Apps and platforms such as video calling and messaging enabled interaction without being in the same physical space, and the share of people who embraced using multiple technologies soared: Among the 12 countries surveyed in the Meta Foresight study, there was an up to 500% increase in the number of people using at least three digital platforms. During lockdowns and social distancing these technologies were invaluable, but fatigue eventually set in as people sought to forge deeper relationships. Now, the foundational elements of the blooming metaverse have the potential to be the next step in the evolution of connection. That’s because immersive tools such as three-dimensional social virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and haptic technology can deliver a much richer sense of presence, enabling people to truly feel like they are there with someone who may be many miles away. Learn more about how more immersive technology is creating shared experiences. [Image: Stocksy] THE OPPORTUNITY FOR BUSINESSES For businesses, today’s immersive technologies are already creating fresh ways to connect with consumers both virtually and through hybrid experiences that combine physical and digital spaces.

advertisement

A wave of early adopter brands have already jumped on the opportunity: PacSun developed an interactive game that enabled players to run a virtual mall; Ralph Lauren launched a virtual fashion experience for people to dress their avatars in exclusive digital attire; and Wendy’s created a virtual world and restaurant for the Meta Quest 2. Each of these brands dove in because they saw the potential for immersive technology to meet their customers in surprising ways, deepen their relationships with fans, and create more modern and compelling brand experiences. This is just the beginning. In the coming years, spaces will become even more immersive, and brands will need to think about how to engage in these environments, how to ensure they are creating inclusively, and how to help people build the meaningful connections they increasingly value. See the top five implications of the Great Relationships Reset for brands here.

advertisement

Stay in touch with tomorrow. Sign up for the Meta Foresight email newsletter to get timely insights on the future delivered to your inbox.