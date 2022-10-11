The Aerie Real Foundation launches today after years of championing body confidence

Eight years ago, Aerie launched its #aerieReal campaign featuring unretouched photos of models to celebrate natural beauty. Today, the lifestyle brand announced a new foundation to further its years-long efforts in supporting body confidence and more.

With American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., Aerie has established the Aerie Real Foundation, formalizing the brand’s philanthropy and mission to “build confidence in women, foster an inclusive community and protect our planet to make the world a better place for all,” according to the announcement.

Aerie already supported organizations like the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA), Bright Pink, and Special Olympics with millions of dollars in donations, but Jennifer Foyle, president and executive creative director of AE & Aerie, says the brand wanted to enhance its commitment.

“Aerie has spent a little over 10 years supporting causes and organizations. It was time. We have such a platform,” Foyle says.