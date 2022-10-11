This is what you need to do to escape the 24-hour trap

We all have activities we’d like to devote more time to–whether that’s hobbies, spiritual practices, playing musical instruments, creative work, or eating family meals. We know these activities would boost our spirits, yet life gets busy. As a result, we wind up doing these things we wish to do frequently only once or twice a week.

Unfortunately, once or twice a week can feel minimal because the default mindset is to view our lives in days. If you do something once a week, then six out of seven days, you didn’t do it. Most nights, you go to bed feeling like you didn’t achieve your goals. You discount what you have done, and it’s all too easy to feel defeated. A simple way of adopting a habit But there’s no reason we have to fall into this twenty-four-hour trap. If we adopt the “three times a week is a habit” mindset, we start to look at time more holistically and at our lives more compassionately. We give ourselves credit for what we are doing and look for little ways to scale up, but without the pressure of having to do it every day. “Three times a week is a habit” gives us an attainable goal for developing a desired identity. Say you want to eat regular family meals. But with kid activities and parent work schedules, chances are you won’t be unveiling a steaming pot roast at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. But then you observe your life for a while and see that your family is generally eating dinner together on Sundays. That’s one stamp on your card.

Now all you need to do is find a few more regular meal times during the week—perhaps you can introduce a new Tuesday morning breakfast tradition and Friday pizza night. Just like that, you’re a family that eats together. Or maybe you have visions of reading chapter books aloud with your brood. Bedtime is often chaotic, though, or you work late or travel early in the week. But you see that Thursday and Friday nights are generally available. This happy realization sends you hunting for other literary spots. Perhaps you could read a chapter over breakfast on Saturday mornings. Now you’re making it through three chapters a week, and a book a month. You are a person who reads lengthy books with your kids. You can adopt this hoped-for identity, even with everything else you’ve got going on. Letting go of doing things at the perfect time If you want to make time for something that matters to you, you need to stop looking for the perfect time every day. Very few people do anything at the same time every single day. Even people who claim to have “daily” routines often don’t. They do their “daily” routine Monday through Friday, which is only five days a week.

Look a little closer, and you find that, often, Friday doesn’t make it into the “routine” category. That puts us at four times a week. If the person skips holidays, vacations, or sick days, the average over the long haul is probably closer to three days a week than seven. I find it interesting that people who generally do things Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday often consider that to be a “daily” habit, whereas people who do things Friday, Saturday, and Sunday don’t. I’m not sure where this sense comes from that weekdays count, but weekends don’t, but there’s nothing more virtuous about one combination of days than another. In any case, perfect doesn’t need to be the enemy of good. This is the most obvious reason I teach this rule. But the deeper idea is just as important. The twenty-four-hour trap is responsible for many of the false-choice narratives that limit people’s lives. Thinking “three times a week is a habit” and remembering that there are 168 hours in a week is a simple shift that changes our mindset from scarcity to abundance. For instance, if a week has 168 hours, you quickly see that “full-time” work doesn’t take anywhere close to the full quantity of your time. If you work 40 hours a week and sleep eight hours a night (56 per week), you have 72 hours for other things. This is almost twice as much time as you are working. The usual narrative that pits full time work against family, or physical health, or community involvement, must now argue that it’s impossible, in 72 hours, to find time for family adventures, plus a few thirty-minute slots for exercise, and to volunteer for two to three hours as well. From studying people’s time logs, I’d wager that you can find time for these things in 62 hours (working 50 hours a week) or even 52 hours (working 60 hours a week–which is about the maximum sustained average that time logs show, even for people in intense jobs).

With the 168-hour mindset, weekends move from an afterthought to a crucial chunk of the week. I track my time on weekly spreadsheets starting Monday at 5 a.m. If the week starts on Monday at 5 a.m., the midway point of the week turns out to be 5 p.m. on Thursday. While 5 p.m. on Thursday may feel like the end of the week, there’s as much time after this midpoint as before. (And yes, I understand some more of this second half of the week is spent sleeping. But when you run the numbers with this in mind, the halfway point for waking hours turns out to be early afternoon Thursday. It’s nowhere near Wednesday, which people typically consider the middle of the week). A week is not an infinite amount of time, of course. But it is a lot of time. When we remember that three times a week is a habit, we approach our 168 hours with a sense of possibility. If we wish to add something meaningful to our lives, the time is probably there. We might be surprised at how much time we can unearth if we just change things up a little bit to make what matters happen. Excerpted from Tranquility By Tuesday by Laura Vanderkam and reprinted and edited with permission from Portfolio.