Do these 5 things to land your next internship

College is back in session—and if you’re a student, you’re probably celebrating the accomplishment of your newly completed summer internship. But the start of school also means a kickoff to internship-search season, which can feel like an overwhelming process even for the most experienced interns. You probably have questions like, what type of internships are available in which city. Or what should you consider when narrowing down your options.

One way to focus your search for a great internship is by city. After all, when you’re not toiling away at work, you’ll want to experience great activities and regional culture. According to Adzuna, these are the 10 best cities with the greatest number of internship offerings: New York City; Washington, D.C.; Boston; Philadelphia; Miami; State College, Pennsylvania; Berkeley; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Ithaca, New York; and Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Considering the profession you’d like to explore, New York, Boston, D.C., Miami, and Ann Arbor offer the best IT internship opportunities. For healthcare and nursing internships, Philadelphia, Berkeley, Chapel Hill, and Ithaca have the most to offer. And for engineering, your best bet among this top 10 list is State College. Of course, the point of an internship is to get real-world experience so you can learn the profession, assess your fit, and add terrific content to your résumé. That’s why part-time jobs are also valid alternatives to internships. And for a meaningful part-time opportunity, these same cities feature the greatest number of jobs. In each case, currently, the most openings are in healthcare and nursing—except for customer service, for which Miami offers the most part-time positions.

If you want to decide by profession rather than location, consider the types of jobs that are generally available. For internships, you’ll find the most opportunities in IT, healthcare, nursing, accounting, and finance. These are followed by engineering, public relations, administration, and teaching. If it’s part-time work you’re looking for, in addition to the fields of healthcare and nursing, you’ll find hospitality, teaching, and retail offer the most possibilities, followed by travel, customer service, and IT. And given the prevalence of these opportunities, you’ll likely find them in multiple regions, not only the cities discussed. Of course, there are plenty of other criteria to consider. You want to find the best fit, and so do your potential employers. When hiring interns, employers will look for past performance, future potential, and cultural fit.

Here’s what you should consider when looking for your next internship or part-time job. A chance to explore and try When you’re still in school, summer internships are the perfect time for trying things out. Even if a particular opportunity doesn’t seem like the ideal fit, it’s still a great time to learn about the profession—the language, kinds of people it employs, and the types of processes that make up the specialty. Prioritize learning opportunities Look beyond a title or company and understand the organization’s culture, and the boss you’d be working with. Does the employer have a formal program for internships or an orientation so you can learn about the industry and the culture more broadly? Does the leader seem committed to your growth and development and willing to invest in coaching and guiding you? Ferret out these nuances to determine where you’ll get the best depth and breadth of learning beyond the immediate tasks of the job.

Look for community Many organizations establish communities among interns or summer help, but not all. Will the opportunity allow you to make friends, have fun, and feel a sense of belonging with others early in their careers? Will the company facilitate mentor relationships with those who are more senior—giving you the chance to develop great networks across the organization? If so, these opportunities may be more rewarding and energizing. Consider your résumé While a summer internship is a fantastic opportunity to do work that will energize you, it’s also a crucial line on your résumé. So think about taking on opportunities that put you in the best position to sell yourself to hiring managers. A résumé that builds that case through healthcare opportunities, for example, is ideal if you’re ultimately seeking a healthcare position. But if you’re considering taking up a role in another industry, consider the transferable skills you could gain, which you can express to a hiring manager later on. Be realistic It’s also critical that you are realistic in your expectations for internships and part-time jobs. You want something rewarding and meaningful, but summer is short, so the depth and substance you can achieve won’t likely be world-changing. You should also be prepared to execute menial tasks.

Invest yourself, and seek to learn as much as possible from the context, culture, and people around you. Also, keep in mind that the relationships you build and the networks you nurture will serve you as you move forward in your career—no matter what kind of work you’re doing. Internships are a critical part of your process for learning, growth, and, in some instances, for making some cash over the summer. You’ll want to find great options and strive to land the best opportunity possible—but you can also remind yourself that any summer work is good for your development, no matter what you’re doing. Even a less-than-perfect situation or a boss who isn’t ideal will provide you with material for your personal growth. So, jump in and find what you can, and give it your absolute best. In the end, you’ll most likely get out of it what you put in. Tracy Brower is a sociologist focused on work-life and fulfillment. She is a vice president at Steelcase and the author of two books, Bring Work to Life by Bringing Life to Work: A Guide For Leaders and Organizations and The Secrets to Happiness at Work: How to Choose and Create Fulfillment in Your Work.