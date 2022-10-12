Asking essential questions is critical to solving our most complex problems. Here’s why

Humans express curiosity by asking questions. But so much of our day is filled with tasks that go unquestioned. The speed of modern life, the convenience of socially coded behavior, and the consolidation of power have created conditions of autopilot.

Far too many of us spend our workday doing tasks we don’t understand or believe in. Often, our intentions are good. But the failure to challenge our actions is doing more harm than we realize. Think about it. The culture of our production economy fills our day with lethargic transactions, like routine maintenance that displaces a sense of meaning from our work and our leaders. It’s as though the business of business has become the administration of the mundane. You know how it goes: There is a new idea circulating. A Fortune 500 company decides it wants to become a leader in the space. But no one at the company knows what the thing is. So the team decides the first action should be to convene thought leaders in the space. But conferences take planning. So your supervisor volunteers you to be on a committee. You attend meetings and tick off tasks; before you know it, your boss puts you in charge of coordinating the conference parking passes.

Meanwhile, weeks have gone by, and no one has stopped to question whether the process or the tasks have produced anything worthwhile. Instead of an inquiry into the new idea, the conversation has devolved into one about the parking committee. The danger of labor for the sake of laboring This happens in government too. Take the contemporary discourse on healthcare. From the moment Obamacare was passed into law in 2010 up to the 2020 election in which Democratic candidates fell over each other to explain their respective healthcare platforms, we’ve been gridlocked as a nation on the wrong conversation. The healthcare discourse is not about health. It’s about who pays for it. In 2019, the United States spent $3.8 trillion on healthcare—approximately $11,582 per citizen. That’s more than double the per capita spending of healthy countries like Japan, Canada, Germany, and Switzerland. Perhaps the question shouldn’t be who pays for healthcare but why we spend more than $3 trillion every year on something that doesn’t produce great outcomes. Answering this question requires defining what exactly it means to be healthy in the 21st century.

Insights—whether in organizations, communities, or government—begin with essential questions. Questions anchor our actions in our sense of purpose and become the building blocks of high-impact strategies. Great questions can lead us to resilient and exponential value creation. On the other hand, unquestioned actions can only lead to more transactional activities. We desperately need to reinvest in the culture of inquiry-based leadership, both in our businesses and in civil society. I believe that all value creation originates in the quality of an essential question. Over the years, I’ve adapted a questioning process inspired by a quote often attributed to Albert Einstein. When asked how he would approach solving a problem if he had just one hour to do it, he replied:

If I had 60 minutes to solve a problem and my life depended on it, I’d spend 55 minutes determining the right question to ask. Once I had the right question, I could easily answer it in the remaining five minutes. We need to start investing more time in understanding the problem. And if we can treat problems as questions, we can better understand what we’re solving for and align on the necessary steps to get there. According to Einstein, you’d spend more than 90% of the problem-solving framing the problem: the detective work that leads to better questions and, in turn, enables the most valuable insights. This is the model today’s leaders must emulate to meet today’s challenges in bold and innovative ways.

The characteristics of essential questions But what makes a good essential question? Essential questions embody several characteristics, which are as follows: Invite us to revisit ideas we have taken for granted. They challenge us to reconsider what we know, to look at the familiar with fresh eyes to see something new. Strip away the veneer and seek to get closer to the core motivations. They challenge us to understand why things happen rather than what things happened. Allow for a wider array of contributing variables. They challenge us to consider unexpected connections in order to unlock transformative insights. Focus on longer time frames, looking further out into the future. They challenge us to move beyond the present and allow for the inclusion of past and future considerations. Shine a light on our biases, making them transparent. They challenge us to confront the limitations of our thinking. Resist the personal but embrace the empathetic. They challenge us to see the humanity of a situation but inquire into the context. Contain absurdity, celebrating an inversion of expectations. They challenge us to recalibrate our assumptions through humor. Are intimate. They challenge us to forge trusted social contracts with colleagues, collaborators, and partners. Break disciplinary, sector, and departmental barriers. They challenge us to see holistically across the isolated, tightly managed compartments through which we’ve organized our lives and our organizations. Empower critical thinking. They challenge the legacies of powerful ideas in the collective wisdom and originate new knowledge. In a world with a slew of never-ending problems, there’s a sense of urgency to take drastic actions. But unless we take the time to ask ourselves the essential questions, we risk making the wrong move, which can stop us from making the progress that’s necessary to improve our society today. Excerpted from the book Radical Curiosity by Seth Goldenberg. It is reprinted with permission from Crown, an imprint of Penguin Random House.