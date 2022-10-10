Black Friday and Cyber Monday are coming: These are the hottest gifts for 2022

According to a report from Adobe Analytics , U.S. online sales for the holiday 2022 period, which runs from November 1 to December 31, are set to reach $209.7 billion this year—an increase of 2.5% year-over-year.

Unsurprisingly, Adobe forecasts that the busiest day for online sales during the holiday shopping season will be Cyber Monday, where shoppers are expected to spend $11.2 billion. Black Friday online sales come in second, with $9 billion projected. Altogether, Adobe expects Cyber Week (Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday) to bring in $34.8 billion in online sales.

Some categories and products will take a bigger slice of the pie than others. Adobe says its data forecasts that electronics will be the most popular category with a $49.8 billion share of online spending, followed by apparel ($40.7 billion), and groceries ($13.3 billion).

Meanwhile, the company has broken down what it expects to be the most popular gifts for holiday 2022 based on an analysis of market trends and social media buzz. The hottest gifts for holiday 2022 fall into three main categories: toys, games, and electronics: