Why you’re about to see cheap Nikes at TJ Maxx

Nike is currently dealing with an overwhelming surplus of stock. In a call with analysts last week, the company announced that its inventory had grown by 65% in the first quarter. Chief financial officer Matt Friend said on September 30 that Nike would take “decisive action” by heavily discounting this merchandise and offloading it at discount chains like TJ Maxx. But flooding the market with dirt-cheap goods isn’t the best look for Nike because it makes its products seem less high quality. In fact, the news prompted Nike’s stock price to plummet.

This glut of shoes and clothescomes at a time when Nike has stopped partnering with many third-party retailers, from neighborhood shoe stores to DSW and Amazon. Nike launched in 1964 and became a retail giant thanks to its enormous distribution network. In its early years, small, independent sneaker stores helped cultivate the brand’s popularity and get sneakerheads excited about new shoe drops.

But during the pandemic, when many of its retail partners canceled orders, Nike decided to end many of these deals and focus on selling through its own distribution channels, investing heavily in its apps and in technologies like buy online, pickup in store. As we reported at the time, this allowed Nike to make double the profits over selling through a wholesaler. (Nike does continue to sell through a smaller group of traditional retailers like Foot Locker and Dick’s Sporting Goods, but it has cut ties with many others.)

Nike is far from alone in having too much inventory: Retailers, including Gap and Walmart, are in the same boat. It’s been very hard for apparel and footwear brands to calibrate supply and demand with so many logistical challenges, from shipping containers stuck at ports to shuttered factories. In Nike’s case, CEO John Donahoe explained that factories in Vietnam and Indonesia had closed for long stretches last year because of COVID-19 outbreaks. As a result, products for spring, summer, and fall of this year arrived late. Meanwhile, orders for the holiday season arrived earlier than expected, and even more products are expected to arrive soon. Since it costs money to store goods at warehouses, Nike is now trying to get rid of this inventory through deep discounts, starting with products made earliest.