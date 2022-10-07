Learn why this top retail business is joining the metaverse

As businesses look for their next big growth opportunities, a burgeoning new market is being built in the digital realm. The metaverse—a virtual reality world where people can use avatars to meet, interact, play, and do business—is quickly becoming an essential new location for growth-minded companies.

The metaverse is currently comprised of a number of growing virtual worlds. One of the most popular and sought after is Decentraland, a virtual 3D world built on blockchain technology and the first-ever digital world to be owned by its users. In Decentraland, users can buy real estate, conduct transactions, play games, enjoy concerts and entertainment, and essentially create a virtual life for themselves

A NEW DESTINATION FOR SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS

In one high-profile new development, The UPS Store, Inc., the world’s largest franchisor of retail shipping, postal, print, and business service centers and a subsidiary of UPS, and Mansueto Ventures, the parent company of Inc. and Fast Company magazines, have collaborated to create a first-of-its kind metaverse marketplace. The Helping You Be Unstoppable Store, is a three-story immersive experience for small business owners (SBOs). The Store has three floors, each featuring different content:

First floor: The Newsstand features syndicated articles from Inc. and Fast Company magazines.

Second floor: The Be Unstoppable Academy is a learning center featuring custom content for small businesses.

Third floor: Content from experts Brian Moran, founder and CEO of SmallBusinessEdge; Melinda Emerson, bestselling author and the "SmallBizLady;" and Damon Brown, small business expert, author, and public speaker. Content will consist of videos addressing a variety of topics, including access to capital, financial cash flow, emerging technology, and more.

The Helping You Be Unstoppable Store will be regularly adding content, so SBOs can return for new insights that will help them be unstoppable as they explore this vibrant and fast-growing metaverse world.