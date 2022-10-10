These 20 North Face items are now designed to have a second life

When clothing wears out, it usually ends up in a landfill—partly because it’s so difficult to recycle the materials. That’s why designers at The North Face are starting to think about the ultimate fate of a jacket or shirt at the very beginning of the design process. The brand just launched its first circular design products, a collection of 20 staple items—including some of the company’s fuzzy zip-up hoodies—that have been tweaked to make them easier to recycle at the end of their lives.

[Photos: The North Face] Two years ago, the company’s designers spent a week visiting the Renewal Workshop, where consumers were sending old, worn-out North Face clothing for repair and resale. One goal was to better understand how clothes were being damaged so they could potentially be designed to last longer. But the designers also wanted to see how clothes could be made with a second life in mind. “We began thinking about building garments completely for circularity, and focusing in on ‘cycle-ability,’” says Kellen Hennessy, circular design manager for The North Face. (She uses the word “cycle-ability,” rather than “recyclability,” to refer to both recycling materials into new textiles and downcycling them into other types of products, as Nike is doing, turning old sneaker soles into pavement or furniture.) [Photo: The North Face] One design principle is to use a single material as much as possible; in this case, recycled polyester. When some trims use a different material, like the metal sliders on the sides of zippers, they’re designed to easily be removed when the product is ready for recycling.

[Photo: The North Face] “We’re building the garments for efficient processing,” she says. “Hopefully, they’ve already made it through several consumers and been resold and repaired. And then, at the end of life, they can be disassembled and recycled into usable components so that we can leverage those resources and keep them in circulation.” In a test of one product, the Auburn Jacket, it was possible to disassemble the clothing in nine seconds, recovering 97% of the material. [Photo: The North Face] Each product comes with labels talking about repair, circular design, and disassembly. When the clothes eventually wear out, consumers can bring them to the company’s in-store take-back bins, and they’ll be cleaned and repaired for resale. (If you bring a product back, you can get a $10 credit for something new.) If clothing can’t be repaired, it will be recycled. [Photo: The North Face] The design process involved rethinking some components. Right now, Hennessy says, something like an elastic cinch cord can’t easily be recycled. “There are so many components, especially on technical garments, that we just don’t have a good solution for yet. Technology is just not scaled yet to deal with all of the various materials. We had to think backwards and go back to analog solutions in some cases.” Instead of an elastic cord, for example, they realized they could use a simple cord without stretch, which still can function as it’s needed to, and be recycled.

[Photo: The North Face] It’s still challenging to find solutions for other products that the company makes, like rain jackets with laminated coatings, she says, or the down filling in coats. But as the design team looks for circular solutions for each product and material, it will also continue to roll out new circular products as soon as it’s feasible. The team is especially focused on key styles that already sell in large volumes. “We really didn’t want it to be a one-off capsule collection,” Hennessy says. “This is kind of a shift in how we’re approaching design in general within the organization.”