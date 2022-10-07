At these new green cemeteries, your body will turn into a tree

Your environmental footprint doesn’t end when you die: Traditional burial uses toxic chemicals like formaldehyde along with steel and concrete, and the acres of grass in cemeteries use fertilizer and water. Cremation uses a large amount of energy. But a new startup called Transcend wants to rethink cemeteries as forests, with each body planted directly under a tree—becoming part of the tree as it decomposes.

For the company’s “tree burials,” planned near major cities across the U.S., a shallow grave is lined with wood chips or hay, the body is wrapped in a linen shroud and lowered inside, and then a mix of local soil, wood chips, and fungi is added on top. Finally, a young tree, two to four years old and native to each area, is planted on top. “As the body naturally decomposes, and oxygen is supporting that process, the mycelium is essentially acting as steroids for the roots of the tree to reach down and suck up all of the hyper-rich nutrients that it loves,” says founder and CEO Matthew Kochmann. Each tree will have a plaque, along with GPS coordinates for visiting relatives.

Matthew Kochmann [Photo: Liz Clayman/courtesy Transcend]

It’s one of a growing number of options for greener burials. In a handful of states, human composting is legal; Recompose, one startup that offers composting, opened near Seattle last year. Other memorial forests allow ashes to be buried under a tree, though that means that cremation is still necessary.

Kochmann first saw a design concept for a tree burial several years ago and loved the idea, but then realized that the designers weren’t pursuing it. “This is what happens at the bleeding edge of innovation that’s about to disrupt really antiquated industries—the first people who usually propose solutions are grad students and designers,” he says. “And then it takes business to kind of come around and be like, ‘oh, let’s figure out how to make that a reality.’”