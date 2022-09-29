These once-abandoned buildings have been retrofitted into swanky ad agency offices

About 10 years ago, ad agency Ogilvy decided to move its U.K. headquarters to a new location in London. Owned by WPP, the world’s largest marketing communications company, Ogilvy selected the Sea Containers, a 1970s building on the south bank of the River Thames that had been designed as a hotel but had fallen into disrepair.

By 2015, the building had been metamorphosed into a trendy office and hotel with exposed concrete and floor-to-ceiling windows. “It made us realize that some of the buildings people run away from because they’re difficult can produce some of the most inspiring responses,” says Colin Macgadie, chief creative officer at BDG architecture + design, the architecture firm that retrofitted the building. [Photo: Jefferson Hack/courtesy WPP/BDG, Gareth Gardner/courtesy WPP/BDG] The Sea Containers building was the first of many old buildings to be revived by WPP, together with BDG (also a WPP company). Over the past decade, WPP has purchased and retrofitted almost a dozen buildings, from an old ceramics factory in Milan to the 1905 Marquette Building in Detroit. All of these buildings were gut renovated, though much of the original structures was kept where possible. To bring the old structures to the 21st century, the architects added new HVAC systems, brand-new lighting, wayfinding, and environmental systems like solar panels and rainwater harvesting. On the one hand, the strategy has supported WPP’s commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions across its entire supply chain by 2030 (reusing buildings can save between 50% and 75% of the embodied carbon emissions compared to constructing a new building).

On the other hand, it has allowed the company to move into high-cachet buildings like the former Telefonica HQ in Madrid while leveraging these large building footprints to bring many of its agencies under the same roof. WPP employs 117,000 people in more than 110 countries. The Madrid office alone houses 20 agencies; Milan has 35. Colocating these companies could help the company draw talent with the promise of creative collaboration and exposed concrete in a trendy part of town. “Chemistry is an important thing,” says Rob Reilly, WPP’s global chief creative officer. “And the way you develop chemistry is being together.”

Here are some highlights. Detroit [Photo: Jefferson Hack/courtesy WPP/BDG, Gareth Gardner/courtesy WPP/BDG] In 2019, WPP purchased one of Detroit’s older skyscrapers, the Marquette Building, for $10 million. After a renovation that cost double that amount, the building opened in 2021, with room for 1,000 employees and half a dozen agencies that relocated from the suburbs to downtown Detroit. BDG kept much of the building’s original features, like its brick facade, cast-iron stairs, and mosaics. At the top, the firm built a double-height floor with a striking oval well that pays homage to the building’s arched windows. Amsterdam [Photo: Gareth Gardner/courtesy WPP/BDG] On the banks of the Amstel river in Amsterdam, the Rivierstaete was Europe’s largest office building when it opened in the ’70s. Its scale, however, forever dwarfed its surrounding neighbors, and its stacked, opaque boxes earned it the nickname apenrock, or “monkey house.” Together with MVSA Architects, BDG punched a hole through the building and introduced a new connection in the form of a dazzling green staircase. The thin bands of windows on the facade were replaced with floor-to-ceiling glass, rendering a once closed-off building much more transparent. “Suddenly this big behemoth is no longer imposing, it’s welcoming,” Macgadie says.

Madrid [Photo: Jefferson Hack/courtesy WPP/BDG, Gareth Gardner/courtesy WPP/BDG] During the Spanish Civil War in the 1930s, the now iconic Telefónica Building (home to the country’s biggest communications company) was bombed by a separatist group. Today, the reimagined building is home to 20 WPP agencies. At 75,000 square feet, the building has the largest single floor plate of any office building in the center of Madrid, but each company has a sense of ownership thanks, in part, to the 20 or so new entrances that the architects introduced. “Milan isn’t London, and London isn’t Detroit, but we have this framework and the framework has these principles that allow us to collaborate with the local businesses to get it right for them,” Macgadie says. “So the framework is: Let’s bring the talent together, and let’s make sure everyone feels a degree of membership but can bring their brand to life.” London [Photo: Jefferson Hack/courtesy WPP/BDG, Gareth Gardner/courtesy WPP/BDG] Rising above the excavated remains of London’s first Elizabethan theater, the Rose Court building was erected in the 1980s but by the time WPP acquired it 2017, Macgadie says, it was an “end-of-life building” with failing systems and one of the lowest energy ratings in the city. BDG stripped the building back and added a new burgundy brick facade. The upgraded building comes with solar panels and rainwater harvesting, helping it achieve the highest rating a refurbished building can receive.

Milan [Photo: Jefferson Hack/courtesy WPP/BDG, Gareth Gardner/courtesy WPP/BDG] In the historic district of San Cristoforo in Milan, a former ceramics and homeware factory for Richard Ginori was converted into the WPP Milan campus, housing 35 agencies and 2,000 employees. When BDG inherited the building, which is in fact two 650-foot-long buildings, it had become a “bad collage of different eras of architecture and different qualities of space,” Macgadie says. Together with local firm 967arch, BDG connected the two buildings and turned the empty voids between them into landscaped courtyards. By reusing the existing buildings, the architects also estimate they saved 6,900 tons of CO2 emissions.