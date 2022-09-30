How sewer geysers became the terrifying new environmental trope of the climate change era

As climate change intensifies the strength and frequency of storms, cities around the world are facing increased pressure to stormproof streets and buildings, as evidenced by Hurricane Ian, which pummeled Florida, trapping people in flooded homes and leaving millions in the dark. One literal instance of that pressure is the infamous sewer geyser, a cringe-inducing name for the shafts of water that can erupt through manholes, flipping cars and spilling out onto the street. It happened two weeks ago in Chicago, and it almost happened in Miami this week, where a manhole cover was captured vibrating ominously, over turbulent water wanting out.

advertisement

advertisement

Though they are considerably less glamorous than the hot geysers you may have seen in Yellowstone, sewer geysers are worth paying attention to because they are symptomatic of a 19th-century design that can’t meet 21st-century needs (a problem that extends well beyond sewers to other pain points in cities like outdated subway systems, or even urban sprawl.) In other words, sewer geysers are a direct manifestation of obsolete sewer systems that were never designed to cope with the climate change era and the increased rainfall that comes with it. Instead of solely relying on these systems, cities need to add more natural approaches into the mix, like green roofs, parks that can flood, and porous paving that can catch rainwater, store it in reservoirs, and slowly release it into the ground without overwhelming the sewer system. But first, a quick physics lesson. Sewer geysers usually occur during heavy rainfall, when too much water rushes into sewer pipes too fast and traps air that is normally released through vents. The resulting pressure forces the water to burst out of manholes, producing fabled geysers that have shot up as high as a three-story building.

advertisement

A symptom of obsolescence Sewer geysers aren’t exactly a new phenomenon: You can find poor-resolution photographs of geysers dating as far back as 1987 in Minneapolis. Since then, geysers have been witnessed—and studied—all across North America, from Saint Louis to New York City to Montreal. The common denominator among these cities is heavy rainfall, but also a combined sewer system, whereby a city’s pipes handle both wastewater and stormwater. “With a combined sewer system, you have extra flows going into the system, and if you have nowhere for that water to go, it’s going to back up,” says Susannah Drake, a landscape architect and principal at Sasaki. Today, more than 800 U.S. cities have outdated combined sewer systems—the Midwest is home to 43% of these systems, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The problem, however, stretches to sewers more broadly. As I’ve reported before, the “drainage city” concept—in which sewer systems try to remove all the water from a storm as quickly as possible, instead of designing to manage rainfall—first came to prominence in the 19th century, but it was never designed to cope with extreme precipitation, let alone the kind that climate change is now causing. According to Drake, this is made even worse by the way we’ve approached urbanization over the past 50 years. “Since World War II, we’ve paved so much of the American landscape to facilitate both the driving of cars and the storage of cars,” she says. (Manmade surfaces, like pavement, absorb much less water than, say, a park, which has been linked with increased floods.) In Washington, D.C., she says, we’ve paved 15% of the Potomac watershed—”and we wonder why we’re getting flooding in D.C.”

advertisement

The same can be said about Miami, which has ignored sea level rise and continued to build in flood zones. The city doesn’t have a combined sewer system, but it sits on porous limestone, which lets the water swell up through the ground. “Increased development means that water that would’ve drained into the ground now has to go into the sewer system,” says Drake. A call for hybrid infrastructure For Drake, the solution is a hybrid infrastructure system that combines gray infrastructure, which refers to a network of pipes, dams, and seawalls that are often made of concrete (hence the gray label) with green infrastructure like permeable paving, bioswales, water retention tanks, and rain gardens. In the Brooklyn neighborhood of Gowanus, the architects built a sponge park that can absorb and manage two million gallons of water runoff a year. And in Queens, they’re reimagining an abandoned railway corridor as a linear park called QueensWay, which can double as stormwater management infrastructure. (The park received $35 million from Mayor Adams earlier this month.) [Photo: courtesy of Sasaki] On a larger scale, however, cities are still investing billions of dollars in sewer systems that are based on decades-old rainfall estimates: Indianapolis is currently building a $2 billion tunnel using rain estimates from the late 1990s; Chicago is finalizing a $4 billion network of 109 miles of tunnels and three reservoirs based on modeling from 2012 (though it will add almost eight billion gallons of capacity to Chicago’s stormwater runoff system.)

advertisement

To be sure, many of these infrastructure projects were envisioned well before climate change made storms worse, but their static nature can’t cope with the increased climate risks. Several studies show that an integrated system that combines gray and green infrastructure can, but as Drake points out, such projects require regular maintenance. “You have to budget for care, and it’s easier for cities to budget for a big tunnel or a capital project than it is for taking care of green infrastructure,” she says, noting the New York City Parks Department’s “pathetic budget” to maintain its parks, making them “a lot less environmentally productive than they could be.” Ultimately, she says, parks can be seen as “critical infrastructure” for stormwater management that can be overlaid with existing infrastructure like pipes and water treatment plants. If Chicago or Miami, or other flood-prone cities, ever embrace such a hybrid model, perhaps sewer geysers will become a thing of the past—and we can all take a field trip to Yellowstone to see the real deal.