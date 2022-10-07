Binance hack underscores how cross-chain bridges are a weak point in blockchain security

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has been hacked in the latest in a string of crypto-world hit jobs that have seemed to swell in size and frequency.

On Thursday evening, BNB Chain—the blockchain that forms the architecture for Binance’s trading platform and its own crypto token, BNB (formerly Binance Coin)—shared in a tweet that it had frozen operations on its blockchain in response to “irregular activity” that suggested a “potential exploit.” Binance’s chief executive, Changpeng Zhao, said the systems had been contained and the blockchain has since thawed its gears, while an investigation is underway.

By Friday morning, the company confirmed that the hacker had fingerprints on roughly $570 million in crypto tokens. However, according to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic, the hacker was only able to make off with about $100 million from the exchange due to swift action from the Binance team. The hacker minted 2 million new BNB coins, converting most of the funds into other tokens—such as Tether and USD Coin—and was trying to withdraw them from the exchange before Binance’s blockchain halted its gears and cut the transaction short.

Zhao, who said he was asleep at the time, credited the team for locking down operations. The system flows through a network of 26 so-called validators, scattered across time zones, who approve all blockchain transactions. According to a blog post from Binance, the company had to contact all of them one by one to halt the blockchain.