How an event became a results-driven experience

“If you laugh, you think, and you cry, that’s a full day. That’s a heck of a day. You do that, seven days a week; you’re going to have something special.”

Those words from Jim Valvano’s iconic speech at the 1993 ESPY awards are an inspiration. You might not think of them as inspiring a real estate brand’s annual event, but that’s what they did. About 12 years ago, the annual Coldwell Banker International Business Conference had become stale. It needed new energy to attract attendees and become a business driver for our network and the brand. Could a real estate event make you laugh, think, and cry in all the right ways? Is it possible that an annual conference could be the greatest physical manifestation of your brand’s culture? The answer is yes. This year, I am celebrating my 20th Coldwell Banker annual event, now known as the Generation Blue Experience—a legendary industry event designed to capture the imagination, entice the senses, and engage a network of more than 100,000 real estate professionals from 40 countries and territories. While attendees won’t spend the whole time laughing, thinking, or crying, they’re guaranteed an experience that delivers on the value of human connection and is strategically tailored to support their growth.

So what’s the Gen Blue blueprint? Employ an intentional event strategy to entice the best and brightest, captivate them with data-driven content and cultivate through segmentation. ENTICE I work alongside Liz Gehringer, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliate Business and COO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, and our teams work to build a successful event strategy that promotes a culture of growth while sustaining a tight-knit community across a global network. “Events used to be where we delivered our value proposition, but now Coldwell Banker delivers the actual value through Gen Blue,” Liz said.

Every year, we welcome big names as motivational speakers, but the draw for our agents and affiliates is our deep bench of experts whom we feature on stage, in panels, and in educational sessions. We design spaces for them to learn from the best and brightest. This year, we will feature “Radio Row,” a dedicated physical space for network podcasters to broadcast live. It’s a win-win, because they’ll have access to leadership for interviews while sharing the Gen Blue story. “Our entire network can attend Gen Blue every year and know they’re a part of something big, and no matter where they are in their career, they’ll be rewarded with knowledge, immediate business solutions, and a deep sense of connectedness with likeminded leaders to help them navigate any challenge,” she added. CAPTIVATE My colleague Anna Visioli, senior vice president of strategy and implementation, is an expert at sourcing data and growing trends to craft a captivating environment.

“Newness goes beyond location and content,” Anna noted. “My team sources insights like Net Promoter Scores and scours surveys to inform future events and develop fresh ideas that address the very specific needs of our network.” We monitor trends in the market, which enables us to adapt programming that addresses real-time issues. Overwhelmingly, our attendees have said that they are each other’s best teachers, so we’ve expanded our opportunities for masterminds and best practice sharing. “Additionally, we dig deeper, looking holistically at the lifestyle of our network to ensure that we are meeting their entertainment and educational needs and adding elements to enhance their well-being. Gen Blue features finance seminars, sessions on enhancing work/life balance, and in a nod to our popular Homes for Dogs Project, even makes puppies available for playtime and adoption,” she said.

CULTIVATE Event segmentation strategy allows for personalized experiences while reinforcing our culture of sales excellence, collaboration, and coaching at all levels. While his role is to focus on our most elevated luxury sales stars, Vice President of Global Luxury Michael Altneu works alongside Liz, Anna and me to cultivate experiences for all Gen Blue attendees. “It’s about creating FOMO for every single person in our network,” Michael explained. “This year at Gen Blue we’re releasing a must have data-driven trends report that one can leverage [whether] they are seasoned veterans or just starting their business.” “Segmentation is a differentiator and should extend to pre-event messaging and giveaways—like our SuperFan program, which gives early access and special opportunities to select attendees, hyper focused retention and recruitment strategies, and superior white glove service to our elite agents,” he added.

FIND YOUR BLUEPRINT My first year at Coldwell Banker, I met broker-owner JR Siewert from Coldwell Banker Siewert Realtors at our annual event. And I’ve seen him every year since. We catch up about each other’s lives. I look forward to it each year. That’s the most important thing we provide at Gen Blue: personal connections to a global network. Whether you follow Valvano’s blueprint—or my team’s—your event should be the greatest physical manifestation of your brand’s culture. David Marine is chief marketing officer for Coldwell Banker Real Estate.