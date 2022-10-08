The dark traits of leadership—and how to avoid them

The psychological theory of personality known as the Dark Triad—narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism—often carries a sinister undertone. When it comes to leaders, research has shown that these traits demonstrate a complex relationship with leadership and leader effectiveness.

Despite being negatively related to responsibility, job performance, and overall accomplishments, the Dark Triad has been positively correlated with charisma, creativity, strategic thinking, and communication skills. Individuals high in dark traits may appear successful in certain situational contexts, particularly if their work requires a rational and emotionless behavioral style, willingness to take risks, and a focus on achievement, even if that means harming others. This suggests that these individuals may be able work effectively at an individual level while simultaneously damaging the organization. Dark Triad leaders can create a toxic environment that can be detrimental to employees, coworkers, and an organization as a whole. So, what are these dark traits, and how can we distinguish them?

Psychopathy—guiltlessness, low levels of empathy and responsibility, and high levels of egocentricity and impulsivity

Machiavellianism—ruthlessness, selfishness, and having a manipulative personality

Narcissism—feelings of personal entitlement and superiority, envy of success, and exploitative behaviour While each of these three traits have elements that distinguish them from their Dark Triad counterparts, there is a substantial degree of overlap among them. The common behavioral subcomponents that are found, at least to some degree, in each of the Dark Triad characteristics include excessive self-interest, ruthless disregard for others, manipulative behavior, and emotional insouciance. It is not always easy at the recruitment stage to ascertain who will display these characteristics. In general, individuals tend to de-emphasize their negative traits. Individuals high in dark traits are more likely to underplay their dark traits because they have a natural propensity to self-enhance. The recruitment context presents a clear external reward (receiving a job offer) and individuals high in dark traits are prone to manipulation and presentation management to receive a desired outcome. The challenge is how to identify them before irreparable damage is done. It starts at the recruitment stage, making sure the right candidate is selected and vetted appropriately.

Identifying Dark Triad in a recruit Most assessments are looking for well-rounded individuals who score highly in attributes that are valuable to an organization and the role they are seeking to fill. Many of these assessment measures are traditional self-reporting personality instruments where individuals respond to a series of statements related to their attitudes and beliefs. But there are some concerns that this type of measure can be subject to response distortion by the respondent. Given the manipulative nature of some dark trait individuals, an off-the-shelf approach to assessment is less likely to reveal inconsistencies if the candidate understands how they are being assessed. This then begs the question—would a less transparent approach be more effective?

An alternative is to use conditional reasoning, where responses are not linear and involve measuring a range of implicit emotions, beliefs, attitudes, or motives. It is an approach that is better able to mask an assessment’s explicit purpose and has successfully been used to identify undesirable traits such as aggression or lack of integrity. A hybrid approach to assessment, using both psychological theory and data-driven methodologies, helps to detect and measure undesirable attitudinal traits and behaviors via algorithmic response patterns on self-report assessments. This allows recruiters and hiring managers to evaluate the probability of a candidate’s risk on specific toxic personality traits, which can be further scrutinized during interviews or references. It should be emphasized that these subclinical measurement approaches cannot replace proper professional clinical diagnoses of personality disorders. An individual may indeed score highly on one or more of these scales and still not meet the clinical criteria for personality disorder. However, it is encouraging to see that leveraging data science can help us measure traits that have been traditionally more difficult to capture, and which may have a significant impact on work behavior.

How dark traits negatively impact organizations In an environment where recruitment and retention of talent is a challenge, it’s tempting to skip or take a lighter approach to recruitment—sacrificing quality for speed. However, time spent getting assessment right pays dividends. The consequences of a bad hire have long been recognized. According to the Society of Human Resource Management, the average cost to hire an employee is $4,700 with that cost tripling for executive and leadership roles. The cost of hiring someone with dark traits can be even more, with fallout from subordinates, clients, finances, and reputation. At high levels of DT traits, you run the risk of these individuals cultivating a negative organizational climate. These personalities can be more likely to engage in immoral and unethical behaviors to achieve their goals, including bully tactics, deceit, concealment, and general opposition to rules or norms accepted by society.

Research has shown that, in general, dark trait individuals have been linked to several negative and potential costly outcomes in the workplace including: Poorer job performance from themselves and their subordinates.

Increased counterproductive work behaviors.

Fewer organizational citizenship behaviors.

Lower levels of ethical decision making.

Negative perceptions from others

Low team morale.

Greater likelihood to engage in criminal/illegal behaviors. Unfortunately, those in a more senior role have the greatest potential to wreak havoc. They are in a position of influence, party to confidential information and finance, and are responsible for making decisions, good or bad. The impact on an organization can be significant, not only financially but reputationally as well.

It really is a question of the potential risk to the company for making a bad hire, which can be context dependent. The traits that contribute to effective leadership are a function of the context in which the leader operates. For those with responsibility for vulnerable people, in finance, governing a nation, or where health and safety are essential, the consequences of a bad hire and associated fallout could be far-reaching. The first step is for the recruitment process to be rigorous to facilitate early detection of toxic leaders in order to restrict the potential for their destructive forces in organizational contexts. Kristin Delgado is research and development manager at talent recruitment agency Talogy.