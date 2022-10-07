BeReal installs are still surging, but daily usage stays low in comparison to TikTok and Instagram

The social media landscape in 2022 is a far cry from what it was even five years ago when Meta-owned apps like Facebook and Instagram dominated the landscape. Since then, TikTok has become the new social media king (for young people, at least). And more recently, there’s a new upstart in town, called BeReal, which is quickly surging in popularity based on the latest data from app analytics firm Sensor Tower.

BeReal, pitched as an “anti-Instagram,” encourages users to post only once a day. Its popularity has grown so rapidly that it was spoofed in a video sketch last week during the season premiere of Saturday Night Live.

According to the most recent data, BeReal has now passed 50 million installs worldwide. While that’s still a long way off from the installs that TikTok or Facebook enjoy, BeReal installs continue to trend up at an accelerating rate. Here’s a look at their monthly progression, per Sensor Tower:

January 2022: 756,000 installs

March 2022: 1.4 million installs

April 2022: 4.5 million installs

June 2022: 7.7 million installs

August 2022: 12.3 million installs

September 2022: 14.7 million installs

It’s the kind of momentum that most apps can only dream of. Yet there is one reason TikTok and Facebook shouldn’t be too worried just yet. Despite BeReal now crossing 50 million installs, Sensor Tower has found that only about 9% of users on Android open the app every single day.