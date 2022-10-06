How to make sure you land on your feet if you’re worried about layoffs

Following a year where the Great Resignation has dominated headlines and employees had more power than ever before, few would have predicted a surge of layoffs following so closely behind. Yet here we are: While business leaders remain focused on attracting and retaining the right talent, 50% of executives polled in a recent PWC survey report that they are reducing their overall headcount.

We’ve seen these numbers in action with recent headlines announcing mass layoffs at companies like Peloton, HBO Max, Wayfair, and Walmart. We all know the markets follow cycles, and in tougher economic times, layoffs can become a difficult path forward for businesses looking to protect the bottom line. While this data can feel unsettling and out of employees’ control, my experience leading People teams at fast-growing (and ever-changing) organizations, as well as working through the challenges facing the new world of work with the amazing group at People Tech Partners, has shown me that you don’t need to sit around and wait for the worst. In fact, you can be proactive when it comes to potential layoffs and take steps now to ensure you’re better able to land on your feet if your job is eliminated. Here are some of the ways employees can take control of their own destinies and proactively prepare to find their next opportunity.

Get clear on your strengths (and weaknesses) The first step toward navigating through a possible layoff is getting very clear on how your unique skills and talents are serving your current company, so that you’re ready to share these insights with potential future employers when you start interviewing for your next job. Start by thinking through what that looks like from your own perspective. Write down your top skills, accomplishments, and areas of expertise. Follow up by getting feedback from those with whom you work closely. Don’t just talk to your manager but to peers and cross-functional collaborators who might have unique and valuable perspectives on what you bring to the table. Gather examples of when you’ve done your best work along with details about specific goals you’ve accomplished that had a big impact on your business. It’s important as part of this process to make sure that you don’t shy away from critical feedback. It may seem counterintuitive to focus on growth areas in volatile times, but the reality is understanding your strengths as well as any areas for improvement will give you the language you need to paint a full and complete picture of your capabilities. Being honest with yourself will ensure that your next role is a strong fit and aligns with the work you do best.

Back yourself up with data Gather whatever data you can from any feedback or performance software platforms your organization utilizes—and make sure you understand how to leverage it. Whether access to this type of data is centralized or you need to do some legwork to pull it together, now’s the time to gather all the relevant details that show how you have contributed to the organization. Note;, Tthis data on performance can come in many forms and will be invaluable to you well beyond the current moment. Did you receive an email from your CEO calling out specific contributions to a project? Save a copy down to your files. Did your recent performance review come with glowing praise from your direct reports? Keep that on hand, too. Anecdotal feedback can be just as valuable as hard numbers at a time when many employers increasingly prioritize soft skills. What’s more, your ability to reference specific instances where you had an impact on company success will bring strength to your overall employment story. Prepare for interviews Of course, you want to make sure you’re dedicating ample time and resources to your current role. But fitting in some interview practice will ensure you’re keeping your skills sharp and will make sure you’re prepared for your next chapter, no matter what it looks like.

Consider rehearsing for interviews with family and friends, or throwing your hat in the ring for jobs you aren’t overly invested in to give you a less high-stakes way to hone your skills with real-world examples. And since you’ve gone ahead and gathered feedback on your strengths and growth areas, you can practice responding to tough questions in ways that take into account your most recent accomplishments and challenges and see how those responses resonate with your audience. Take stock of your online presence A potential future employer may conduct an online search for your name as part of the screening process, so try conducting one yourself before they do. If your social profiles feel out-of-date or don’t represent you at your best,? uUpdate them. Don’t have your latest title, project, or certificate up on your LinkedIn? Drop those details into your profile. While this falls into the category of proactively preparing to re-enter the interview circuit, it’s also simply a smart thing to do. It’s all too easy to let our social presence gather dust when we’re happy in a role or focused on other things. The reality is it’s often the first place people find you and the easiest way for employers to understand the arc of your career.

So take the time to comb through your social media and make sure your online presence is what you want it to be. If it’s not, delete and edit appropriately, so you’re ready for whatever the future may bring. Consider pursuing additional learning Want to stand out from your peers and/or show your commitment to your role? Consider an online certification program or apply for that next-level degree. Get feedback from others in your profession about which program(s) they found helpful, or review the LinkedIn of someone in a role you’d love to have to help identify the best learning courses. These programs take time to complete, but even being able to add that you’re working towards something will show current and future employers that you have your eye on the future and are proactively building new skills and expertise. While it’s never fun to worry about the possibility of losing your job, it’s better to proactively plan than ignore the economic reality and find yourself on the back foot. By following the advice outlined above, you’re taking every possible action to land on your feet, and set yourself up for success in whatever comes next.

Cara Brennan Allamano is the chief people officer at Lattice.