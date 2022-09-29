Circle and Robinhood pair up to bring USD Coin to the zero-fee crypto trading platform

On Wednesday, Circle, the issuer of cryptocurrency stablecoin USD Coin, said it was partnering with zero-fee stock trading app Robinhood to let users buy and sell the token through Robinhood’s platform, and also to offer Web3 educational modules that reward users with tokens upon completion.

The move was revealed on stage at Circle’s Converge22 conference in San Francisco this week. It comes just one day after Robinhood debuted its new crypto product in beta mode: On Tuesday, 10,000 users who had joined a waitlist back in May were offered access to the so-called Robinhood Wallet, a stand-alone app and self-custody service for crypto traders. The wallet currently runs on the Polygon blockchain network.

Robinhood Wallet follows Robinhood Crypto, a digital asset-focused offshoot established in 2018, which now supports trading of 17 different tokens, with USD Coin becoming its first stablecoin.

Notably, Robinhood Crypto and the Robinhood Wallet do not charge any fees for cryptocurrency trading—much like their namesake predecessor, whose zero-cost stock trading platform boomed during the global pandemic as bored hobbyists played the market’s wheel of fortune. And to many, the cavalier spirit of meme stock investors with “diamond hands” has looked so akin to those of Bitcoin and Ethereum investors who vowed to “HODL on,” that it seemed inevitable the cultures would converge within Robinhood—the platform that birthed the movement.