Circle and Robinhood pair up to bring USD Coin to the zero-fee crypto trading platform

On Wednesday, Circle, the issuer of cryptocurrency stablecoin USD Coin, said it was partnering with zero-fee stock trading app Robinhood to let users buy and sell the token through Robinhood’s platform, and also to offer Web3 educational modules that reward users with tokens upon completion.
The move was revealed on stage at Circle’s Converge22 conference in San Francisco this week. It comes just one day after Robinhood debuted its new crypto product in beta mode: On Tuesday, 10,000 users who had joined a waitlist back in May were offered access to the so-called Robinhood Wallet, a stand-alone app and self-custody service for crypto traders. The wallet currently runs on the Polygon blockchain network.
Robinhood Wallet follows Robinhood Crypto, a digital asset-focused offshoot established in 2018, which now supports trading of 17 different tokens, with USD Coin becoming its first stablecoin.
Notably, Robinhood Crypto and the Robinhood Wallet do not charge any fees for cryptocurrency trading—much like their namesake predecessor, whose zero-cost stock trading platform boomed during the global pandemic as bored hobbyists played the market’s wheel of fortune. And to many, the cavalier spirit of meme stock investors with “diamond hands” has looked so akin to those of Bitcoin and Ethereum investors who vowed to “HODL on,” that it seemed inevitable the cultures would converge within Robinhood—the platform that birthed the movement.
Meanwhile, three of the top cryptocurrency exchanges, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase, all charge fees in tiers ranging over a fraction of a percent.
The move also comes just weeks after Binance—the world’s biggest crypto exchange—ended support for trading of USD Coin, the world’s second-biggest stablecoin by market capitalization.
The educational modules will be featured in-app, and seek to inform users about the fundamentals of USD Coin and how stablecoins work. In the past, Robinhood has fielded criticism for enabling naive, first-time investors to lose their life savings on poorly guided or haphazard bets.
“The launch of USDC on a celebrated consumer platform like Robinhood reinforces the role USDC plays in greater payments and commerce use cases,” Jeremy Allaire, Circle’s cofounder and CEO, said in a statement. “Through this partnership, we look forward to jointly introducing Web3 to a new generation of tech savvy and digitally-connected individuals.”