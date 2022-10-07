Why you need a personal manifesto and how to write one

The pandemic served as a catalyst for many of us to review our priorities and reimagine our lives. But even when it’s welcome or needed, change is hard. Get some guidance for your decision-making process by creating a personal manifesto, suggests Charlotte Burgess-Auburn, author of You Need a Manifesto: How to Craft Your Convictions and Put Them to Work and director of community Stanford d.school, which helps students develop their creative abilities.

advertisement

advertisement

“Graduate students often come to Stanford because they’re making an intentional choice for transformation in their life,” she says. “A lot find that it’s difficult to make the change or they feel unsure of themselves and lost. But it’s increasingly challenging to listen to ourselves because we’re constantly being marketed to. It can be difficult to hear your own voice, your own values, and the goals you’re hoping to bring into your life.” To reconnect with your goals, Burgess-Auburn created a personal manifesto curriculum that helps students find their way. A personal manifesto is a set of statements that make up rules for your life. It’s a touchstone that helps you reconnect with what’s important, and it becomes a methodology for staying true to your values, goals, and intentions. “I think of it as a tool that helps you make decisions and take risks in your life that you actually want,” says Burgess-Auburn. “It’s a way to integrate new learning into your life and into your way of thinking and behaving. It’s also a way to prevent doing things that you might regret.”

advertisement

How to Create Your Manifesto Manifesto projects involve two steps: collect and curate. For the collection phase, Burgess-Auburn suggests finding wisdom and inspiration from others. She recommends reading manifestos that others have written and shared online. For example, author Gretchen Rubin shares her manifesto on her website. It includes a series of statements, such as, “One of the best ways to make yourself happy is to make other people happy, and … one of the best ways to make other people happy is to be happy yourself.” “A lot of people have spent time examining their values and how they show up in the world,” says Burgess-Auburn. “They’ve gleaned some great wisdom and they’ve written it down. Their words are available for people to use.” You can also dive into other source material you find inspiring, such as creative pieces that resonate with you. “Resonance is very important,” says Burgess-Auburn. “Trust your instinct and the reason why you’re so excited about a particular piece or statement.”

advertisement

The second step is curating the information and putting it into a kind of internal structure or framework that is interesting to you. Look for a format or a medium you can build on, such as a vision board, screen saver, laminated business card, or piece of art that you can see on a frequent basis in order to absorb it. How to Use Your Manifesto Once created, a personal manifesto helps you grapple with uncertainty or a feeling of being overwhelmed or over directed. It’s a tool to help you get grounded and back into a feeling of progress or motion toward a goal. It helps you manage adversity so you can hold your ground with consistency. By referring to your manifesto, you can reconnect with your values to make sure you’re making the right decisions. It also can help you take risks that are important to you by giving you a source of courage. A personal manifesto can also help you try new methods, identities, or behaviors. “The futurist Paul Saffo describes good projections as ‘strong opinions, lightly held,’” says Burgess-Auburn. “Strong statements, when treated as an intentional test, can help you evaluate and evolve your beliefs by pushing boundaries and defining edges. Don’t be afraid to shift and change as you move through your learning, your work, and your life.”

advertisement

Your manifesto may change over time, just as your values and beliefs change. It’s important to consider it a work in progress and something to be reviewed and updated on a regular basis. “A personal manifesto is a compass for living right now and not in the future,” says Burgess-Auburn. “If you don’t see, understand, and follow your own personal values, you’re following someone else’s, being directed and driven by the types of messages that we’re hearing from our communities, media, social media, and our friends. If you aren’t living according to your own manifesto, you’re running according to someone else’s.”