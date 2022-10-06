Remote work can help corporate DEI efforts, but there are new considerations

As the work-from-home movement continues, companies are starting to realize an unexpected benefit of how remote work relates to a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environment. Part of the allure of remote work is that it allows employees to be their authentic selves, whether that’s finding out someone’s a parent for the first time when you hear “Mom!” or “Dad!” being yelled in the background or getting to see someone’s hobbies or pets on Zoom.

Many people have their “work self,” “home self,” “parent self,” etc., but we often don’t get to see someone’s authentic self at the office. That is amplified for people of color who have felt they need to change who they are to fit into a certain culture or image to not only be accepted in the workplace but to grow and thrive at their company. Reliance on video meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent “new normal” is changing that. As the Washington Post reported, Facebook’s annual diversity report showed remote job offers are more likely to be filled by people of color, people with disabilities, veterans, and women. This speaks to the progress we’ve already made in making distributed work equitable for all employees. There’s still work to be done. Proximity bias is another hurdle to tackle in the distributed workplace. But we’re on the right track in allowing people to share their authentic selves in a business setting. Here are a couple of ways businesses can embrace these opportunities to continue to break down biases in the workplace.

Making fundamental changes to the work model Offices in the past were rigid. From dress codes to set working hours to not-mandatory-but-mandatory office events, it was clear companies had the upper hand in requiring employees to act a certain way to fit in. Those who didn’t fit into the standards of their given office environment may have felt isolated and out of place, like a parent who leaves early to pick up their kids from daycare, or a person who reflects their culture in how they dress or wear their hair. There was little room for individuality, which may have driven people who didn’t feel like they could truly be themselves out. Or, people would stay, but their productivity is stifled and team results are impacted. Working remotely has changed this, as the lines between work life and real life are blurred. Getting on a Zoom call today looks different than it did in 2019 when we largely took them from offices. Today, we’re often immediately made aware of each other’s differences on video. Employees might notice that some colleagues have dedicated working spaces, while others are working at their kitchen counters with family in the background. Or, some coworkers might be seeing each other for the first time, possibly discovering a colleague is disabled or is of a different race than previously assumed. Those small snippets of real life that have been forced into the workplace by remote work can make us more accepting. Companies can lean into this change by encouraging employees to embrace these differences and bring their whole selves to work.

Ensuring equitable experiences I would be remiss to discuss remote work as it relates to DEI without touching on proximity bias. Ensuring an equitable experience for all employees, regardless of where they work, has been of particular concern since offices began re-opening and shifting to a hybrid model. Proximity bias is certainly real. It’s a natural inclination to think first of the people you see most often. Defeating proximity bias should start at the top. Every remote employee needs a great leader in their corner. This needs to go beyond just a manager that recognizes an employee is doing good work to a manager that seizes every opportunity to talk about the great work all team members are doing with their peers, and senior leaders. Leaders need to be intentional in developing and advocating for all team members. This is not new information, but it is relevant more now than ever with more remote workers. Team members need to see leaders engaging every team member, soliciting and valuing their input, and recognizing all team members for their contributions. It falls on the leader to establish this culture of praise and advocacy for all team members.

It’s valid for employees from underrepresented groups to be concerned about the impact proximity bias can eventually have on their careers. The key is having a good leader that demonstrates inclusive behaviors. If they already have that leader in their corner—the one who calls on them in meetings, recommends them for new projects, and sings their praises to the team and others—they’re on the right track. If that person isn’t there, consider seeking out mentorship from a leader who has these qualities, and asking the company to place more emphasis on advocating for remote employees in leadership training. When more leaders start treating remote employees the same as they would an in-person colleague, it sets the tone for the rest of the team on how they should behave. The necessity of remote work over the last two years has presented an opportunity for companies to foster a culture of understanding and respect for differences. This creates space for employees to bring their best authentic selves to work, driving productivity, innovation, and success.

Terri Hatcher is the chief diversity and inclusion officer at NTT DATA Services.