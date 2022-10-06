3 common mistakes people make with personal branding

In 1997, Tom Peters, legendary author of In Search of Excellence, introduced an explosive new idea: People should have their own “personal brand,” just as products and companies do. He presented this idea in a powerful Fast Company article, “The Brand Called You.”

advertisement

advertisement

Peters’s arguments have much to recommend them: Your personal brand, Peters argues, presents you as an authority in your field, elevates your reputation, and differentiates you from the competition. Each of us, he suggests, must learn to “sell” ourselves as we build our careers and our businesses. Unfortunately, since Peters first discussed branding, many have lost sight of the breadth of his vision. His notion of a personal brand was richly textured. He argued that it must show qualities like being a “supportive colleague” or a “broad-gauged visionary.” Let’s look at the perils that emerge when personal branding is done poorly, and the great promise of this approach when it’s implemented properly. Here are three flaws often undercut attempts at personal branding.

advertisement

1. It can reduce you to a tagline. Many people settle for quick-fix phrases like “I’m a content creating maven,” or “I do marketing magic,” or “I grow companies and people.” This “one-size-fits-all” approach fits no one. Can anyone perform “marketing magic” equally well for financial services, high tech products, or the promotion of a diversity program? That’s unlikely. Or can someone really “grow companies and people?” Is that all companies and all people? Not likely. These taglines are one-stop-shopping for people who are looking for a way to describe themselves. But such statements, which are often clichés, invite disbelief.

advertisement

2. It can sound like hype. Much personal branding verges on hype. It’s part of what Sinan Aral, in The Hype Machine, identifies as the new reality of social media. In order to stand out in a crowded field, people try to sound extraordinarily important, smart, and successful. They imagine those superlatives will impress clients, employers, friends, and colleagues. For example, one person describes themself as a “content marketing evangelist,” but those terms suggest a religious figure. Another says, “innovation is in their blood,” but is anyone genetically programmed to be an innovator?

advertisement

Exaggerated language makes assertions hard to believe. When people say they are “ridiculously good” at something, or “100% dedicated to the job,” or “destined for success,” listeners will roll their eyes. It’s dangerous to inflate your image with hype. 3. It is excessively self-promotional. Personal brands also incur the dangers of excessive self-promotion. I founded a successful leadership communications firm, but I would never say, “I am CEO of a world-leading company that turns executives into star speakers.” Such personal branding is of a piece with programs that promise that we can be “our best self.” One article claims you can learn “52 incredible ways to be your best self every single day.” But this language, like that of the exaggerated personal taglines, is devoid of meaning. It’s hollow self-praise and says nothing real about you.

advertisement

The promise of personal branding Despite these perils, personal branding holds great promise when it’s done well. Peters is right: Branding can help you succeed within your organization and in the job market. Your brand is the statement about yourself you put at the top of your résumé. It’s the central argument you put forth when you’re networking, engaged in an interview, or pitching your boss for a promotion. Even if you’re not looking for a job, it’s great to have a short, focused message that defines you for any individual or audience.

advertisement

Here are the qualities of a good personal branding statement: · It emphasizes what you can contribute. · It is specific. It shows your skills, illustrates how you’ve advanced in your field, and makes clear how you’re superbly suited for whatever you’re seeking.

advertisement

· It is confident, but not boastful. Let your real accomplishments shine. Hype only undercuts your strengths. · It is a single sentence. Boiling your strengths down to a clear sentence shows what you value most. And here are two examples of excellent personal branding statements. They may appear word-for-word in a résumé, and they’ll shape how you present yourself when networking or interviewing:

advertisement

I’m an energetic art director who, during a 10-year career, has produced five award-winning campaigns, helping our clients achieve national profile. I’m an experienced executive with a strong track record in building and leading a global commercial real estate firm. Create your brand along these lines. Branding is important. Do it right.