Why Senate hopeful John Fetterman’s masterful online trolling of Dr. Oz is working

Maybe in some races, behavior that’s a bit unbecoming is how you become electable. For better or worse, the shocking success of Donald Trump’s 2016 primary campaign revealed how hungry some voters are to see politicians eviscerate their opponents in entertaining fashion. Trump bent the rules by leaning on lies, deflections, gross nativist appeals—and worse—but he knocked out his 16 primary opponents mainly by ridiculing ridiculous people relentlessly. Putting aside the fact that Trump himself was a deeply ridiculous and dangerous person, why not use biting humor to call a clown a clown? It was only a matter of time before a Democrat figured out how to do so without crossing any ethical lines.

Some candidates have indeed tried it before. When Michael Bloomberg enlisted an expensive meme army to attack Trump in a doomed 2020 presidential bid, it rang as falsely as anything Dr. Oz has done. Not only were the jokes sweaty, they came from a candidate who had way too much in common with his opponent. Bloomberg had taken the wrong lessons from Trump’s 2016 campaign. He was mean and extremely online, but in a way that felt detached from its source and without providing an appealing counterexample. By contrast, Fetterman’s darts land not only because Dr. Oz is such a broad and unmoving target—although he is—but because Fetterman is the one aiming at him, even as his digital team’s guiding hand is faintly visible. Fetterman’s campaign is authentic, often funny, and feels relatively effortless. (Less than a day after the Simpsons video, he scored another viral hit.) An election win is by no means certain, of course. The candidate’s recent stroke is 100% a legitimate concern, and could prove a critical liability, depending on whether he appears in control of his faculties over the final stretch of the election, which includes an October 25 debate with Dr. Oz. It certainly says something about how effective his campaigning has been, however, that at this point it would appear that only a stroke could take him out.