Ohio is close to abolishing the death penalty. Here’s why businesses should help

In early September, nearly a dozen European governments sent representatives to Ohio to support calls to abolish the state’s death penalty. This official delegation visits the United States once a year, and this time they made ending Ohio’s use of capital punishment the sole focus of their trip. Why? Because Ohio has a tremendous opportunity to end capital punishment within its borders and accelerate history across the nation.

Ohio could soon become the first state to successfully abolish capital punishment under a Republican governor (Nebraska abolished the death penalty under a Republican in 2015, but it was later reinstated). Executions have been on hold since 2018, and abolition bills have been introduced in both the state Senate and House, with support from both sides of the aisle. If the legislation is passed, it will further invigorate calls for abolition already gathering pace across the United States. Last year, Virginia became the first Southern state to outlaw executions. In Oklahoma, Democrat and Republican lawmakers were joined by household names, including Kim Kardashian and Steph Curry, to successfully support commutation for former death row inmate Julius Jones, after the state’s Pardon and Parole Board recommended the same. International pressure is also growing. European Union companies invest around $75 billion in Ohio alone each year and create nearly 100,000 jobs. In 2011, the EU banned the export of lethal injection drugs and, along with other governments, continues to call on Americans to abolish capital punishment. Global healthcare companies also have refused to supply state Departments of Corrections with the drugs. In 2019, ESG funds including the $36 billion French State Pension Plan blacklisted U.S. Treasuries Markets partly because of their stance on the death penalty. Hundreds of companies have joined the Business Leaders Against the Death Penalty campaign.

The fact that so many in business are finding their voice is important. Even just a few years ago, wading into a debate as charged as this one would have been considered too risky in most C-suites. But, today, society increasingly expects its corporate leaders to take a stand on big, touchstone issues that speak to their company’s values, and to promote basic standards of dignity and justice. This is especially true for the millennials and Gen Zers who increasingly dominate the workforce and have ever-growing purchasing power. Support for the death penalty is declining among all generations of Americans, and it’s declining more the younger the age group. More and more, they expect CEOs to speak out. This isn’t just about ethics, although the ethical case should be clear. (For every eight executions in the United States, one innocent person is exonerated and released. It is certain that innocent people die.) This is also about business acting as a force for the stable societies and well-functioning economies in which it can thrive. Companies have a clear interest in supporting criminal justice systems that heal our societies, rather than divide and destabilize them. The death penalty is racist. Black people make up 12% of the general population, but 41% of those on death row. If, in 2020, your company joined the world in condemning the brutal murder of George Floyd and supporting Black Lives Matter, you were recognizing that tackling systemic discrimination against people of color is business’ duty, too. Fighting to end capital punishment helps honor those words.

So, too, should the private sector support fiscally responsible policies, especially in stretched times. In Ohio, death penalty trials cost taxpayers $16 million per case. Capital trials are three to four times more costly than trials resulting in life imprisonment, with no corresponding benefit to public safety. States that have abolished capital punishment have had lower homicide rates than those that haven’t. In 1981, Ohio’s Governor Mike DeWine, at the time a state legislator, helped write the state’s original death penalty law. In 2019, after a federal judge likened Ohio’s lethal injection process to a combination of waterboarding, suffocation, and exposure to chemical fire, DeWine, facing a moral challenge and inability to find drugs, issued a moratorium on executions. Last year the Governor took a step further, signing into law a ban on capital punishment for defendants with serious mental illness. This evolution is mirrored across the American public; support for the death penalty is the lowest it has been in half a century. But while moratoriums and limits are significant, they are not abolition written into law. The Ohio legislation currently pending is the strongest bipartisan effort the state has seen yet, and campaigners believe if either of the bills make it to the floor, they have the votes. Reform is now backed by groups as varied as the Catholic Conference and the ACLU.

I’m hopeful. I studied in Cincinnati as a young graduate. It’s where I met my wife. I know Ohio as a generous place, where sound arguments fall on reasonable ears. Nothing can be taken for granted, but reform is finally coming within reach, and business leaders have a chance to pull it even closer. By speaking out—through public campaigns, private advocacy, and investment decisions—companies can help shift the debate, and give legislators who are sympathetic to reform the confidence that business and the wider society are with them. If Ohio moves, it helps America move. October 10 marks World Day Against the Death Penalty, when voices around the world come together to decry this cruel, ineffective, and barbaric punishment. Now is the moment for corporate leaders to join them. Paul Polman is a business leader and co-author of Net Positive