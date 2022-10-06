TikTok is the health consultant of choice for an awful lot of Americans

Remember when the pandemic first struck and everyone suddenly became an expert on vaccines, masking, and virology? Well, even though we’ve adjusted to the pandemic as the new normal, Americans still have a tendency to turn to alternative sources for healthcare information. According to a new survey of 2,000 American adults by prescription discount card company CharityRx, almost 1 in 5 Americans will consult TikTok before their doctor for health advice.
Here are the key findings of the study:
- Americans will consult the internet before consulting a doctor: 65% seek out Google health advice, 33% turn to YouTube, and 20% turn to TikTok. More frighteningly, 37% turn to influencers because they are seen as more accessible than a health professional.
- Americans look for “relatability” in the influencers they consult for medical advice. While 55% of Americans say they look for an influencer with medical certification, 26% say they look for relatability. Meanwhile, the top three conditions Americans are most likely to consult health influencers on are anxiety, weight loss, and depression.
- On the bright side, Americans are skeptical of influencers: 89% believe influencers contribute to misinformation and 76% fact- check what they have to say. That said, 17% of Americans do say they trust influencers more than doctors, and 51% say a celebrity endorsement increases their desire to buy a medication or supplement.
