Beyond Yoga opens first permanent brick-and-mortar store in Santa Monica

It’s been nearly 18 years since Jodi Guber Brufsky and Michelle Wahler launched Beyond Yoga, best known for its ultrasoft fabrication and democratic size range, with its bestselling Spacedye leggings available in up to 4X. And this week, the athleisure brand will debut its first (of many) permanent brick-and-mortar shops on Santa Monica’s popular Third Street Promenade.
A first for the previously DTC and wholesale-only brand, which was acquired by Levi Strauss & Co. last year, the new 4,000-square-foot shop will serve as a one-stop destination for all Beyond Yoga offerings, including active, lifestyle, maternity, sleepwear, extended sizes, men’s, and toddler leggings. It will also stock products from six other women-owned and operated businesses, including Sticky Be Socks, Dagne Dover, BRK, and Sundays.
“Being able to open a retail store is something we’ve talked about for years, and with Levi’s being behind us now, that was something we were able to do,” Wahler tells Fast Company. The new Beyond Yoga shop is housed in a former Levi’s retail location, which closed during the pandemic. “We were trying to find the right space and this felt like a great opportunity. I wanted it to be really close to the office, and a very high percentage of our domestic business comes from California, specifically southern California.”
Designed to align with the brand ethos—”our softness is our strength”—Wahler says the new flagship features a warm neutral color scheme framed in sunny yellow-accented archways.
“They’re sturdy and strong—it’s not an angular store,” Wahler says. “We’re using our space as an art installation. People can touch it and feel it. The curtains in the dressing rooms are going to be made from [our proprietary fabric] Spacedye, and we’ll have an incredible willow tree in the center of the store. Someone once said that an oak tree is strong, but it can break in the wind; willow trees are soft and they bend, which allows them to flourish.”
The location will serve as an omnichannel experience, allowing online purchases to be returned or exchanged in-store. Also available in Santa Monica will be Beyond Yoga’s men’s range, which launched in 2019, joining the growing category of men’s yoga and athleisure apparel. Today, its men’s products include tanks, T-shirts, joggers, shorts, and pullovers—with new color drops each month.
Levi Strauss & Co. acquired Beyond Yoga in August 2021, and projects that the brand will contribute more than $100 million to net revenue in 2022.