Managers want you back at the office so they can keep an eye on you

COVID-19 forced many companies to switch to remote and hybrid models , but now as the worst days of the pandemic recede from people’s memories—and people are ditching their masks and acting like the virus has passed—companies are wrestling with what to do about their work-from-home policies.

According to a new study from the freelance platform Fiverr, 47% of bosses plan to change their remote-work policies in 2023, and some of the reasons may surprise you. The survey included over 1,000 managers and executives, and over 1,000 owners. Here are some of the key findings:

Managers want employees back so they can keep an eye on them. One-third said that employees are more motivated when they know they are being watched by managers; a quarter said it was so employees would take shorter breaks; and another quarter had less altruistic reasons for wanting employees back: because they are paying for office space. Meanwhile, 42% of managers said it was so employees would have easier access to company resources, such as computers and printers.

Executives and leaders at large companies are most likely to support RTO: Two-thirds of executives wanted their employees back full time compared to 54% of middle managers. Meanwhile, 67% of bosses at companies with over 500 employees wanted employees back full time compared to 45% of bosses at companies with under 100 employees.

Employees, however, are not so keen on going back: 42% said they’d consider quitting if they had to go back full time, while 61% said they’d return to work if they got a raise, but 21% said absolutely no incentive could make them return back to office.

“Fiverr’s survey reaffirms that employees want flexibility and autonomy,” said Shany Malbin, general manager of Fiverr Business. “The average American worker does not want to be watched by a manager at all times. They do not want to be timed when they are taking a break . . . Employers need to think about building flexibility into their workforces, not just to retain their current employees, but also to plan for hiring independent workers in preparation for this evolving workforce.”