This ‘network in a box’ could help bring the developing world online

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, less than 20% of the population has internet access. But a U.S.-based startup called Ukama is starting to test the use of small, solar-powered cellular base stations that can help more people there get online. In places like the U.S., the technology could help provide internet access in a disaster—when other infrastructure isn’t working—or let you create a private network at home with better range than WiFi.

When someone buys the equipment for their own use, there’s no service contract. “You don’t pay when you’re on your own network—this is your network,” says Ukama founder Kashif Ali, who previously led Facebook’s OpenCellular project. The startup just raised a $2.2-million seed round of funding led by Fifty Years, an early-stage VC firm focused on using technology to solve global problems. It also just launched a campaign on Crowd Supply, a Kickstarter-like platform for hardware. The design is final and ready for manufacturing, Ali says, but the campaign will help the company validate the market.

[Photo: Ukama]

Ukama created cellular base stations small enough that they can fit in a backpack, unlike the giant cell towers used by large companies. In the U.S., the tech runs on CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service), a radio spectrum that the FCC opened up in 2015 to allow unlicensed users to run their own networks. The devices are designed to make setting up a private network as simple as plugging in a router, though the open source hardware and software means that people with more skills can customize it. Some customers might choose to use the tech because they want more security (Ukama can’t see what individual users are doing online). Others might not be happy with their current service. The speed depends on how many people are using the network, but the first version of the hardware can handle 155Mbps, a typical 4G/LTE speed, Ali says.

On a smartphone, you’d still use your existing carrier for calls and texting, but Ukama covers data use; there’s also an option to pay for cheap roaming data when you’re away from your base station. Ultimately, the company wants to help create a large decentralized network of the devices, with customers able to access other nodes as they move around. Ukama also plans to offer commercial services to businesses with IoT devices, like robots or sensors, that need a reliable and secure connection.