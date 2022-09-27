Disinformation wars for the midterms have begun: Meta takes down sprawling campaigns from China and Russia

According to a report from Meta on Tuesday, the tech giant has taken down two sprawling networks of fake social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram. The accounts originated in China and Russia, and some had been seeking to influence American voters with targeted political campaigns.

China’s network spanned Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and deployed more than 80 accounts posing as Americans living in Florida, Texas, and California to post views on controversial issues such as gun control and high-profile politicians, including President Biden and Republican senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz. According to Meta, the accounts had not picked up much momentum on social platforms, as they posted mostly during working hours in China, which equated to the dead of night in the United States.

Another arm of the network focused on the Czech Republic, where it criticized the government’s “support of Ukraine, its impact on the Czech economy, and [called] for the government to avoid antagonizing China,” Meta wrote in a separate report.