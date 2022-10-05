Flowers, rubber, and even rocks—this vegan leather blends biomaterials to mimic the real thing

Mushroom leather. Apple leather. Pineapple leather. Cactus leather. There’s a growing list of vegan leather alternatives made from plants (in some cases, mixed with plastic). But a new startup thinks that it can get more realistic results not by relying on one type of plant, but a blend of multiple biomaterials.

“Our theory was that no single plant was really doing a great job of providing all the characteristics of leather,” says Stephanie Downs, cofounder and CEO of the startup Uncaged Innovations. “We took a step back and said, ‘What makes leather leather?’ It’s strong. It has some stretch to it. It has flexibility. It has a certain smell and hand feel.” For the past two years, at its lab in White Plains, New York, the startup has experimented with hundreds of different plant materials in tens of thousands of combinations, testing for factors like strength and elasticity. The components can include extracts from corn and wheat, mushrooms, algae, natural rubber, wood, coffee, flowers, even rocks. One sample I saw—which looked and felt like animal leather—used 10 different ingredients. The company plans to make a wide range of variations. “It enabled us to customize the material, which is important—leather that’s in automotive is very different [from] leather that’s in a wallet or in a clutch,” she says. [Photo: Courtesy Uncaged Innovations] Cofounder and CTO Xiaokun Wang, who has a background in tissue engineering, studied the individual components of leather and then looked for alternatives in the plant kingdom. Different proteins replace collagen, the main component in leather, to form the structure; natural rubbers and gums help make it stretchy. Vegetable oils help replace components like hyaluronic acid. “We can tune the elasticity and tune the stiffness,” Wang says.

One version of the material is fully plastic-free. Others include a small amount of plant-based polyurethane or other plant-based plastics to help with performance. Most vegan leather in the industry is made from plastic, and has been criticized for making environmental claims when that plastic comes from fossil fuels (as it typically does). Most so-called plant-based leather also includes some plastic. Downs says that polyurethane is also commonly used to coat animal leather to make it more waterproof, which can then mean it’s no longer biodegradable. Clients will be able to customize what they buy from Uncaged, including whether any plant-based plastic is part of it. “We’re trying to balance sustainability with performance,” she says. [Photo: Courtesy Uncaged Innovations] In a preliminary life-cycle analysis, Uncaged estimated that its materials produce 95% fewer emissions than traditional leather, and use 93% less water. When a product made with the material wears out, it can be returned for recycling into a second generation of bioleather. The company also is testing it for biodegradability. While developing materials, the company focused on making it possible to manufacture with existing factories, rather than have to build its own equipment—something that Downs says has been a challenge for others in the space. Working with partners makes it easier to scale and reduces the cost. “Some of the innovations that are out there cost six times more than brands usually pay for leather,” she says. “We’ve got to get that price point down.” The team sees a path to cost parity for its materials, she says.

[Photo: Courtesy Uncaged Innovations] For the past six months, the company has been running trials on pilot equipment, with the first large trials planned for later this year, and full rolls of the material produced for brands early next year. (Uncaged doesn’t plan to sell any products directly to consumers.) It’s possible, Downs argues, for next-generation materials to completely replace animal leather in the future. “I do believe as a planet we will be wearing and sitting on and sleeping on all vegan materials before we’re eating vegan,” she says. “Because I think that the barriers to entry are much lower.”