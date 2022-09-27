Chippy, Chipotle’s robot cook, is finally making its public debut in California

The autonomous kitchen assistant, which is manufactured by Miso Robotics, will be tested in the wild beginning next month at a Chipotle location in Fountain Valley, California. During its training at Chipotle headquarters, Chippy learned to fry tortilla chips and season them with just the right pinch of salt and lime. That work is typically done by human employees and can consume quite a bit of time.

According to Chipotle executives, Chippy was fed the exact same recipe for the chips as humans use—corn flour, water, sunflower oil—but it was engineered to make the chips “imperfectly,” just as a human would, to preserve the charm of discovering a little extra salt here or a sharp zest of lime there. They’re hoping this may quell any skeptics who are thrown by the idea of their food losing its “handmade” quality. (Although, as Joe Berkowitz wrote in Fast Company earlier this year, Chipotle chips “are known nowhere as ‘hand-fried’ . . . so Chippy violates no sacred tortilla purity. At least, not to anyone already eating at Chipotle.”)

In a news release, Chipotle said it will use Chippy’s performance data, as well as feedback from staff and customers, to tinker with the logistics of a potential nationwide rollout.