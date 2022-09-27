Chippy, Chipotle’s robot cook, is finally making its public debut in California

Chippy, Chipotle’s robot tortilla chip chef, is finally leaving its nest at the burrito chain’s innovation hub and stretching its wings in a real restaurant kitchen.
The autonomous kitchen assistant, which is manufactured by Miso Robotics, will be tested in the wild beginning next month at a Chipotle location in Fountain Valley, California. During its training at Chipotle headquarters, Chippy learned to fry tortilla chips and season them with just the right pinch of salt and lime. That work is typically done by human employees and can consume quite a bit of time.
According to Chipotle executives, Chippy was fed the exact same recipe for the chips as humans use—corn flour, water, sunflower oil—but it was engineered to make the chips “imperfectly,” just as a human would, to preserve the charm of discovering a little extra salt here or a sharp zest of lime there. They’re hoping this may quell any skeptics who are thrown by the idea of their food losing its “handmade” quality. (Although, as Joe Berkowitz wrote in Fast Company earlier this year, Chipotle chips “are known nowhere as ‘hand-fried’ . . . so Chippy violates no sacred tortilla purity. At least, not to anyone already eating at Chipotle.”)
In a news release, Chipotle said it will use Chippy’s performance data, as well as feedback from staff and customers, to tinker with the logistics of a potential nationwide rollout.
It’s not the chain’s only investment in artificial intelligence. In a handful of Orange County, California, locations, Chipotle is also testing a kitchen management tool that employs algorithms to determine how much food to cook and when to cook it—meaning it can help arm staffers with reserves of freshly prepped tacos and salads before the lunch rush kicks in.
All of it comes during a swell of AI technology in the restaurant business, driven by rising demand from customers for ever-faster service and a growing need to cut costs in an ever-leaner industry. In recent years, Chippy’s maker, Miso Robotics, has also designed a robot burger chef called Flippy—which was hired by White Castle—and a robot chicken-wing chef called Wingy, which Buffalo Wild Wings is exploring.