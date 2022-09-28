Exclusive: Everette Taylor is named Kickstarter’s new CEO

Everette Taylor, former chief marketing officer at Artsy, has taken over as Kickstarter’s CEO, the Brooklyn-based crowdfunding company tells Fast Company. His appointment caps a roughly six-month search for a new chief, after Aziz Hasan announced his departure .

He’ll be inheriting a company that’s had a difficult few years, wrestling with layoffs, increased competition, and blowback over its plans to move to blockchain technology. As he steps into his new role, Taylor wants to harness his background as a marketer to bring Kickstarter back into the public’s eye—working, as he puts it, toward “making Kickstarter sexy again.”

Kickstarter had “its best year ever” in 2021 and continues to be profitable, Taylor says, as it earns funds through a percentage of total money garnered from the site. This year, the company saw its largest campaign ever when fantasy writer Brandon Sanderson secured nearly $42 million in funding to self-publish four novels he wrote over the pandemic. “This is an established business,” he says. “It’s a really great place to be, especially in this macroeconomic environment.”

Taylor, 33, helped Artsy grow in a fine-art sector that had been, at first, reluctant to embrace online sales, and today the site features some one million works of art from nearly 8,000 galleries and other art vendors, along with most of the high-end auction houses. He also founded digital marketing agencies EZ Events and MilliSense. Among the major brands he’s worked with are Microsoft, AT&T, and Miller Lite.