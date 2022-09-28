Google is revamping its shopping experience to offer tailored results

Personalization is key when it comes to a platform that has more than 35 billion product listings on its shopping graph, its AI-enhanced model that connects things like product data that is utilized to show users relevant listings. Google says that, starting later this year, consumers will be able to get tailored results on Search. In order to do that, the company’s algorithm will analyze the user’s previous shopping habits, or consumers will have the option of selecting their preferences for departments and brands directly on the platform.

For example, a shopper may only be interested in the women’s department and have a preference for the clothing brand Theory. Searches for jackets would be winnowed to show only options surfaced from Theory and similar stores. If a shopper doesn’t want to see those results or needs to change preferences, they can turn off or adjust the feature by tapping the three dots next to a search result. Shopping filters will also adapt based on real-time search trends. If a person is looking for jeans, for example, Google will offer up filters with the most popular denim styles at that time.

Additionally, consumers can type in the word “shop” followed by whatever item they may be looking for and will be routed to a visual feed of products, guides, and nearby inventory. For people who want help searching products and figuring out what a specific piece goes with, Google is launching “shop the look.” For example, if a person is looking for a black-tie dress, the feature will show images of black-tie dresses with complementary pieces, as well as options for where to buy them.