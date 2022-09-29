Lawtrades launches app to connect self-employed lawyers with clients

Lawtrades, a legal gig work platform founded by Raad Ahmed and Ashish Walia, launched its app this month to help connect its 2,000-plus legal professionals with customers (mostly mid-market and enterprise companies). The goal is for corporate attorneys to essentially run their own practices and take back their time.

For Ahmed, the idea for the app was spurred by first-person accounts of the horrors of corporate law culture. Fresh out of law school at the University at Buffalo, he saw how unhappy some of his lawyer friends were working 60-hour workweeks with a firm in hopes of one day making partner. “I was more interested in basically traveling and working remotely and picking and choosing my own clients,” he says over a Zoom call in his New York office. “It dawned on me that there wasn’t really a marketplace platform for delivering legal services, which to me felt like that would be a natural thing.” He decided to forgo practicing law entirely; after raising a friends and family round and with some help from the 500 Global Flagship Accelerator Program, that “natural thing” became a reality.

Lawtrades allows for lawyers and others in the industry to sign up on the platform, list their rates, and select their desired output. They are then matched by Lawtrades with clients–about 100 of which have so far signed up for the platform–who have listed the amount of hours of work needed. Workers then will use the platform to bill their hours. The companies, which Lawtrades says includes Headspace and Crowdstrike, send the funds to the platform, which distributes payments to the freelance workers. Lawtrades takes anywhere between 20% and 25% of earnings, Ahmed says. (In total, workers have earned more than $16 million on the platform.)