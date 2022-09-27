Beyond Yoga opens first permanent brick-and-mortar store in Santa Monica

It’s been nearly 18 years since Jodi Guber Brufsky and Michelle Wahler launched Beyond Yoga , and this week, the athleisure brand—best known for its ultra-soft fabrication and democratic size range, with its bestselling Spacedye leggings available in up to 4X—will debut its first (of many) permanent brick-and-mortar shop on Santa Monica’s popular 3rd Street Promenade.

A first for the previously DTC and wholesale-only brand, which was acquired by Levi Strauss & Co. last year, the new 4,000 square foot shop will serve as a one-stop destination for all Beyond Yoga category offerings, including active, lifestyle, maternity, sleepwear, extended sizing, men’s, and toddler leggings. It will also stock products from six other women-owned and operated businesses, including Sticky Be Socks, Dagne Dover, brk, and Sundays.

“Being able to open a retail store is something we’ve talked about for years, and with Levi’s being behind us now, that was something we were able to do,” Wahler tells Fast Company. The new Beyond Yoga shop is housed in a former Levi’s retail location, which closed during the pandemic. “We were trying to find the right space and this felt like a great opportunity—I wanted it to be really close to the office and a very high percentage of our domestic business comes from California, specifically southern California.”

Designed to align with the brand ethos—”Our softness is our strength,” Wahler says—the new flagship features a warm neutral color scheme framed in sunny yellow-accented archways.