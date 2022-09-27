Beyond Yoga opens first permanent brick-and-mortar store in Santa Monica

It’s been nearly 18 years since Jodi Guber Brufsky and Michelle Wahler launched Beyond Yoga , best known for its ultrasoft fabrication and democratic size range, with its bestselling Spacedye leggings available in up to 4X. And this week, the athleisure brand will debut its first (of many) permanent brick-and-mortar shops on Santa Monica’s popular Third Street Promenade.

A first for the previously DTC and wholesale-only brand, which was acquired by Levi Strauss & Co. last year, the new 4,000-square-foot shop will serve as a one-stop destination for all Beyond Yoga offerings, including active, lifestyle, maternity, sleepwear, extended sizes, men’s, and toddler leggings. It will also stock products from six other women-owned and operated businesses, including Sticky Be Socks, Dagne Dover, BRK, and Sundays.

“Being able to open a retail store is something we’ve talked about for years, and with Levi’s being behind us now, that was something we were able to do,” Wahler tells Fast Company. The new Beyond Yoga shop is housed in a former Levi’s retail location, which closed during the pandemic. “We were trying to find the right space and this felt like a great opportunity. I wanted it to be really close to the office, and a very high percentage of our domestic business comes from California, specifically southern California.”

Designed to align with the brand ethos—”our softness is our strength”—Wahler says the new flagship features a warm neutral color scheme framed in sunny yellow-accented archways.