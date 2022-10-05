Fast Company is back online

Eight days. That’s how long FastCompany.com was offline after we were targeted in a cyberattack, first on the afternoon of Sunday, September 25, and again on the evening of Tuesday, September 27. On that first Sunday, the attack hit our content management system (CMS), the software we use to create the site, and hijacked our home page, replacing every headline with an obscene and racist message that proudly claimed credit for the intrusion. Two days later, a similar message was sent to our followers in Apple News, twice in rapid succession.

Shortly thereafter, we made the painful decision to shut down not only FastCompany.com but also our sister publication, Inc.com, as well as our corporate website, Mansueto.com. Over the next week, we conducted an investigation. For all kinds of reasons, I’m not going to get into the details of that inquiry. I will say that it was thorough, that it’s complete, that no customer or advertiser information was disclosed in connection with the CMS attack, and that we have taken steps to safeguard against further attacks.

I’d like to thank you for your patience. We know you depend on Fast Company to bring you the business news of the day, filtered through the lenses of innovation, creativity, and progress. We care deeply about fulfilling that mission. We also take seriously our commitments to advertisers, who seek to reach the audience we’ve built. To be sidelined for more than a week was a difficult experience for our team.

That didn’t stop us from doing our jobs. After processing the shock of the attacks, we channeled that shock into action. When it became clear that our CMS would be down for a while, we asked ourselves: How else can we publish?