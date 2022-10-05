I’m a professor, and here’s why I stopped assigning grades and taking attendance

Last semester, I embarked on an interesting experiment in one of my classes. I stopped assigning grades to student work. I also stopped requiring attendance. Instead, after allowing multiple drafts of their main assignments and giving extensive comments, I met with each student and discussed what, together, we thought would be an appropriate grade for the class up to that point. Our discussions covered completion assignments, written exams, attendance, and their own thoughts on what they learned.

The results were fascinating. When we devoted the last day of class to discussion about what they liked and disliked about the approach, students indicated they stopped writing for a grade and, instead, worked on learning and developing writing skills. Several said they felt they could take chances in writing without worrying about being penalized. Some students were quite stressed about the system at first—having been trained to think the only way to measure performance in school is to be given regular grades—but even these students, in the end, found the approach relieved stress. And, oddly enough, attendance was about 95% for the semester—the highest in any class I’ve ever taught. As for me, not having to translate red ink into a grade was liberating. I could write detailed and very critical comments without worrying about what that meant from a quantitative perspective. Now, all my small classes are taught this way, and I’m working on how to do this with larger ones. The experiment caused me to think deeply about the nature of grades. Although the first grading system in the U.S. was developed at Yale in 1785, the familiar A to F system didn’t emerge until the late 19th century, and didn’t become dominant until the 1940s. In fact, as of 1971, just under 70% of primary and secondary schools in the U.S. used this system.

The idea of letter grades, and the corresponding GPA scale, is so ubiquitous today that people rarely give much thought to what those grades represent. Do they really give us a window into a student’s aptitude or learning? Do they tell us anything about how successful a student will be in their first post-collegiate job? They don’t. In fact, the letter grading system doesn’t provide a good measure of knowledge or ability. It largely indicates the extent to which an individual conforms to conventional approaches to learning, as well as expectations about what one should learn. Those expectations are set by others who have been trained to see the acquisition of knowledge and methods of learning in terms of quantities, like 80% or 90%. This downplays the quality of one’s learning and stifles variations in the way people absorb and use information. In short, what letter grades and GPAs tell us (along with other “metrics” like SAT scores, which have been shown to correlate closely to family income), is how good an individual is at playing the very quantified game of education in the U.S. This is readily evident when we consider students who are neurodiverse, such as those with ADHD, who may not do very well with conventional approaches to learning but may be quite brilliant when placed in an environment that helps them focus and encourages them to explore and develop their own way of engaging with learning. As someone who has dealt with this issue most of my life, and who did not do well in elementary and primary school, I’ve thought a lot about how grades were central to creating my identity as someone who teachers thought wasn’t particularly bright. In fact, my 2nd grade teacher informed my parents that I likely had a developmental disability. (The word she used is no longer acceptable, but I’m sure readers can use their imaginations on that.) It’s true that I didn’t conform—and that was reflected in my grades.

The use of systems like letter grades and GPAs tends to generate competition, something highly valued in American society. But the competition is often misguided, particularly among students. Instead of being focused on learning, it’s focused on achieving a measure—getting a good grade or a high GPA. For many students, the ultracompetitive emphasis on grades, which has emerged over the past 30 years at all levels of education, has done little more than generate high levels of stress which, in turn, lowers the quality of education. In short, our educational system is producing people who are stressed, have not necessarily learned much in terms of creativity and critical thinking, but who are—if they have a high GPA—excellent at conforming to the expectations of those in authority. Recruiters should ask if these are really the types of people they want in their companies. Do you want people who are good at conforming? Or do you want people who are creative, good at thinking deeply about complex issues and working problems, and who may have disruptive ideas that challenge the assumptions of your organization? If you want the latter, don’t spend too much time on anyone’s GPA; it’s not telling you about their ability, nor their achievement—only that they are experts at conformity. J. W. Traphagan is a professor in human dimensions of organizations at the University of Texas at Austin. His most recent book is Embracing Uncertainty: Future Jazz, That 13th Century Buddhist Monk, and the Invention of Cultures. Follow him on Twitter: @john_traphagan.