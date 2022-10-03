Yahoo wants to help you actually find stuff in your email

On Monday, an app designed to help pull timely information from email messages, like package tracking numbers, was unveiled by one of the companies that helped bring email to the masses: Yahoo.

While many people have moved on from their Yahoo addresses since the company’s heydey in the Web’s infancy—Yahoo first launched free email accounts 25 years ago in October 1997—the company says that one in four U.S. consumers still has a Yahoo Mail account. And the new app can be used with email accounts from other major providers, with Yahoo aiming to provide a better experience for everyday consumers, regardless of which email service they use.

“Consumer email really is different from the rest of email, when people receive email at work or school,” says Josh Jacobson, senior VP and general manager at Yahoo Communications, the unit that includes email. “A lot of the person-to-person communication has moved to texting, but email has really stepped up in being essential in running the business of life.”

The new app focuses on displaying relevant information from commercial messages in the inbox rather than just displaying a subject line and date. Yahoo found that many Gen Z consumers set up email addresses specifically for the purpose of online shopping, and the app is designed to cater to those uses—particularly after a jump in online buying and related email traffic during the pandemic.