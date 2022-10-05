CEOs now make 399 times more than the average worker

Setting an all-time record, chief executives in the U.S. earned 399 times more than the typical worker in 2021. CEO compensation spiked last year by an average of 11.1% over 2020.

A report from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), a left-leaning think tank, found CEO pay was “exorbitant,” continuing a decades-long upward trend that has widened the income gap between the top 1% of the population and the bottom 90%. The authors, who looked at America’s 350 largest publicly owned companies, recommend policies that could discourage CEOs from seeking excessive pay, helping to redistribute wealth back to average employees. In 2021, the average CEO earned $27.8 million, a figure that has increased 1,460% since 1978. (The EPI’s measurements are based on salary, bonuses, and stock benefits—importantly, the value of those stocks when cashed in, not when they were first granted.) But workers’ earnings did not trend similarly: CEOs made 399 times more than an average worker, up from 366 times in 2020 and 30 times in 1978. That’s essentially leading to a redistribution of wages and worsening inequality, say the authors. Money that workers could have collectively accrued is just flowing to the top. And the income bumps are not justified. “[The CEOs] are not getting higher pay because they are becoming more productive or more skilled than other workers,” the authors wrote.

The skyrocketing earnings are chiefly the result of a compensation structure that ties executive pay to stock market growth; 82% of CEO pay is related to stocks, up from 73% in 2016. These benefits are either in the form of stock options or stock rewards. In the former case, CEOs only make gains because their pay increases when the company’s stock price rises, but it doesn’t drop if it falls. The most glaring example of how stock rewards result in inordinate pay is Elon Musk, the richest CEO in the U.S., who exercised $23.5 billion of stock options in 2021. Because this represented an incomparable “extreme outlier,” the EPI chose to exclude Musk from the report (as it did with Mark Zuckerberg in 2013, after Facebook’s IPO). The authors admit that some stock options can make sense because they incentivize CEOs to make business decisions that generate shareholder returns. “But,” they wrote, “is it really necessary to give a CEO options on 16 million shares of stock to achieve this goal?” The authors recommend policy solutions that could help reverse trends “without doing any damage to the wider economy,” wrote Josh Bivens, the EPI’s director of research and one of the paper’s authors. Most significant would be to raise marginal income tax rates for the highest earners to disincentivize CEOs from pushing for more pay; or to set a cap on executive pay and tax the companies that exceed it. Another solution could be to increase the ability of shareholders to vote on executive compensation, a practice known as “say on pay.” Additionally, the government could step up antitrust enforcement to restrain companies’ excessive market power.

Crucially, the experts say the economy wouldn’t suffer if federal agencies took such measures. “CEO compensation could be reduced across the board, and the economy would not suffer any loss of output,” they wrote.