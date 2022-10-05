How to use humor in your next job interview

You probably wouldn’t tell a knock-knock joke in a job interview unless, of course, you’re applying to be a comedian on a cruise ship. Other forms of humor, however, could be good tools for standing out in a crowded candidate pool, says Cheryl Hyatt, cofounder of Hyatt-Fennell Executive Search.

“You don’t need to be a standup comedian or tell bad dad jokes, but humor can put both the interviewee and the interviewer at ease,” she says. “If you’re qualified for the position—which you must be if you’re being interviewed—the answers to questions should come easily. The goal is to create more of a relationship with the interviewer. Humor can do that, helping people feel relaxed.” The key is relevance, says Karen Leal, performance specialist with Insperity, an HR solutions provider. “The point is not to entertain the interviewer but wrap humor around an experience that is relevant to the job you want,” she says. Not all humor will do. It’s best to follow a few guidelines:

1. Avoid Off-Color Topics Controversial humor about politics, religion, gender, or appearance are all off limits during an interview. In fact, controversial jokes will likely get your name crossed off the company’s list of potential candidates for any position. “Nothing can be more costly than making assumptions about where other people are coming from and what they might find funny,” says Hyatt. “It’s just not appropriate.”

And don’t make a joke at someone else’s expense. Whether you’re talking about a former coworker, family member, or well-known individual, humor should never be unkind, says Hyatt. “It reflects poorly on you if you make someone else the butt of a joke,” she says. “A cheap shot is not worth your time—or the cost to your reputation. From the interviewer’s perspective, they may wonder, ‘Would they make a joke about something I did someday?’” 2. Be Willing to Laugh at Yourself

A good way to use humor is by showing that you don’t take yourself too seriously. “Jokes should not be scathingly self-deprecating, but a good-natured jest about your traits or experience reflects a healthy self-awareness,” says Hyatt. “You could say, ‘When I was considering this position, I thought about something that happened to me a couple of weeks ago.’ Tie it into the job with a little bit of humor.” You don’t want them to think you’re an idiot, Hyatt adds, but you want them to realize that you can recognize some of your failures and laugh at yourself.

Think about using humor that is relevant to your area or industry, says Jill Gugino Panté, director of the Lerner Career Services Center at the University of Delaware. “For example, a common joke when people are having computer problems is to ask users to turn their computer off and then on,” she says. “Perhaps this joke is something you could tie into an example that highlights your skills and qualities.” 3. Know the Room Read facial expressions and body language to determine if and how much humor is appropriate during the interview, says Sid Upadhyay, cofounder and CEO of WizeHire, a hiring platform for small businesses.

“Let the interviewer set the tone,” he says. “Remember that timing is everything. Choose your moments wisely to sprinkle humor in a way that builds connection, proves a point, or segues into new topics.” If your interviewers are super serious and you’ve tried lightening the conversation and it didn’t change their behavior, don’t keep trying to crack jokes, says Gugino Panté. “Reflect [the interviewer’s] traits and behaviors, which will show them that you are paying attention,” she says. Being funny throughout an interview can lead interviewers to think you are not taking the interview seriously, which could impact your status as a serious candidate, says Leal.

“It is important to maintain awareness of and be responsive to the tone and dynamic in the room,” she says. “It takes all kinds of people to make a great organization, and if you are not someone who naturally jokes, it should not be forced. Afterall, being your true self is how you want to win the job. 4. Recover if Your Joke Doesn’t Land Well It’s possible that your sense of humor won’t be appreciated by the interviewer, says Hyatt. “You can usually see the way their eyes react, even if you’re doing something via Zoom,” she says. “You can tell that it was probably not the right thing to say.”

While it depends on the joke you told, it’s possible to recover. Hyatt says it’s important to address it immediately. “You could say, ‘I’m sorry if I’ve offended anyone. That was definitely not my intention. I’m nervous and my intention was to make us feel a little more at ease,’” she says. “It’s important that you recognize the joke may not have come off the way you had hoped it would. People will understand if you’re willing to take responsibility and apologize upfront. That’s another important piece, self-awareness.” Interviews are the time to demonstrate that you’re skilled and experienced and can do the job you’re applying for. It’s also a good time to show that you’re going to be a great colleague, coworker, and employee—someone that the interviewer would enjoy spending time with, says Hyatt. “You need to show that you’re personable early on in an interview because it does set the tone,” she says. When there’s a little bit of humor, suddenly there’s more of a relationship instead of just a Q&A between an interviewer and interviewee. You show that you’re a person.”